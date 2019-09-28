ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 90 calls on Wednesday, Thursday and early Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Criminal trespass on the 2400 block of Dawson Road, the 2400 block of Nottingham Way, the 200 block of Cason Street, the 600 block of Kingsbury Lane, the 400 block of Wadkins Avenue, the 2900 block of Stonewater Drive, the 400 block of North Jefferson Street, the 3100 block of Crepe Myrtle Court, the 3900 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 1400 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 1600 block of North Madison Street, the 900 block of Riley Street, the 400 block of West Third Avenue, the 2200 block of Pearce Avenue, the 300 block of Southwood Drive and the 1400 block of East Fourth Avenue;
— Entering autos on the 2400 block of Dawson Road, the 2400 block of Nottingham Way and the 200 block of Sunrise Drive;
— Obstruction of law enforcement on the 600 block of North Davis Street;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 600 block of North Davis Street, the 200 block of Barfield Avenue and the 200 block of Edward Drive;
— Thefts by taking on the 2400 block of Clark Avenue, the 500 block of Park Lane, the 200 block of Cordele Road, the 800 block of Seventh Avenue, the 400 block of West Highland Avenue, the 100 block of North Magnolia Street, the 1200 block of Edgerly Avenue, the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue and the 1300 block of East Broad Avenue;
— Warrant service reports on the 500 block of Swift Street, the 400 block of the Bush Street and the 1400 block of East Fourth Avenue;
— Disorderly conduct on the 2200 block of East Broad Avenue, the 1800 block of Mississippi Avenue and the 1300 block of North Monroe Street;
— Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 600 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Shoplifting on the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road, the 100 block of South Westover Boulevard and the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
— Missing persons on the 300 block of Cannon Avenue and the 1500 block of West Highland Avenue;
— First-degree burglaries on the 2500 block of Brierwood Drive, the 2100 block of South Madison Street, the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the 400 block of Medlock Avenue;
— Reckless conduct on the 1500 block of West Highland Avenue;
— Simple battery on the 200 block of Thornton Drive;
— Motor vehicle thefts on the 200 block of Slater King Drive and the 500 block of Louis Avenue;
— Unruly child on 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road;
— Aggravated stalking on the 1300 block of East Tift Avenue and the 2300 block of Hawthrone Drive;
— Open container on the 800 block of West Highland Avenue;
— Third-degree forgery on the 2800 block of Old Dawson Road;
— No insurance on 900 block of Radium Springs Road and the intersection of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and South Broadway Street;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 500 block of West Fourth Avenue;
— Theft by deception on the 2800 block of Old Dawson Road;
— Armed robbery on the 300 block of West Third Avenue;
— Interference with city officers on the 400 block of Bush Street;
— Second-degree burglary on the 1000 block of North Westover Boulevard;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 1100 block of West Gordon Avenue and the 500 block of South McKinley Street;
— Miscellaneous property damage on the 2800 block of Nottingham Way, the 900 block of Mercedes Street and the 300 block of East Broad Avenue;
— Rape on West Second Avenue;
— Battery on the 2400 block of Leonard Avenue;
— Suspended/revoked license on the 500 lock of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Animal at large on the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue;
— Battery, family violence, on the 300 block of Gaines Avenue;
— Abandoned vehicle on the 400 block of North Harding Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 38 calls on Wednesday, Thursday and early Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Disorderly conduct on the 900 block of Westview Drive and the 6000 block of Jenkins Road;
— Accidental holdup alarm on the 100 block of Mockingbird Lane;
— Unwanted guests on the 100 block of Dale Drive, the 1400 block of Nelms Road and the 100 block of Lovers Lane Road;
— Miscellaneous property damage at the intersection of Moultrie Road and Spring Flats Road;
— Family violence on the 1200 block of Nixon Drive, the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and the 900 block of Branch Road;
— Assist motorist on the 2600 block of North Jefferson Street;
— Abandoned auto on the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Contact persons on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 700 block of Gable Road, the 900 block of Cordele Road and the 3200 block of War Eagle Drive;
— Auto accident (deer) on the 5000 block of Old Dawson Road;
— Criminal trespass on the 6100 block of Elliott Drive;
— Auto accident (private property) on the 3100 block of Sylvester Road;
— Burglar alarms on the 700 block of Branch Road, the 3700 block of Countryside Drive, the 2600 block of Lonesome Road, the 2700 block of Quail Run Drive, the 1700 block of Wildflower Lane and the 4300 block of Nichols Street;
— Loud music on the 6100 block of Jenkins Road and the 3700 block of Parr Road;
— Suspicious person on the 6100 block of James Road;
— Juvenile problem on the 2100 block of Cordele Road;
— Building check on the 1200 block of Paul Lane;
— Theft by taking on the 600 block of Holly Drive;
— Traffic arrest on the 1500 block of South Mock Road;
— Deceased person on the 1000 block of Butternut Avenue;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
— Auto accident, fatality, on the 2300 block of Moultrie Road;
— 911 hang-up on the 1700 block of Beattie Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 31 calls on Wednesday and Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Alarm system sounded due to malfunctions on the 1100 block of Industry Avenue and the 1700 block of Samford Avenue;
— EMS assistance on the 1700 block of Beattie Road, the 1000 block of Butternut Avenue, the 1700 block of Avalon Avenue and the 500 block of Alice Avenue;
— Grass fires at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and North Jefferson Street, the 2700 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the intersection of Gaines Avenue and West Oakridge Drive, and the 2100 block of Lennox Street;
— Motor vehicle accidents on the 2500 block of Moultrie Road, the 500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the intersection of Westgate Drive and North Westover Boulevard, and the intersection of North Slappey Boulevard and Palmyra Road;
— Alarm system activation, no fire, on the 500 block of College Drive;
— Carbon monoxide incident on the 500 Don Cutler Sr. Drive;
— Forest,, woods or wildland fire on the 1400 block of Broach Avenue;
— Brush or brush-and-grass mix fire on the 1000 block of Ware Street;
— Smoke scare, odor of smoke, on the 1200 block of Nixon Drive;
— Smoke detector activation on the 2400 block of Gillionville Road;
— Animal problem on the 100 block of Bridges Lane;
— Overheated motor on the 100 block of North Magnolia Street;
— Unauthorized burning on the 600 block of North Washington Street.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 73 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problems, one heat/cold exposure, one unknown/man down, two chest pain calls, 10 respiratory issues, 17 general sicknesses, one fainting, three altered mental statuses, one diabetic issue, four seizures, five abnormal behavior/suicide attempts and nine cardiac arrests. Trauma calls included two overdoses, five auto accidents, three falls, three lacerations, two assaults and one animal bite.
On Thursday, Dougherty County EMS responded to a total of 61 calls. Medical calls included four abdominal pain/problems, one lifting assistance, one unknown problem/man down, one well-person check, eight chest pain calls, seven respiratory issues, 15 general sickness calls, one fainting, one altered mental status, two seizures and one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt. Trauma calls included five auto accidents, nine falls, one laceration and three assaults. Other calls included one medical alert activation.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks