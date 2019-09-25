ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 30 incidents on Tuesday and early Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Simple battery on the 800 block of Gordon Avenue;
— Criminal trespass on the 2800 block of Pointe North Boulevard;
— Robberies by force on the 800 block of West Highland Avenue, the 1400 block of North Maple Street and the 500 block of Swift Street;
— Entering auto on the 2200 block of Gillionville Road;
— Criminal damage to property on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road
— Injured person on the 500 block of West Society Avenue;
— Battery on the 1500 block of Edgerly Avenue and the 900 block of 20th Avenue;
— Criminal trespass on the 700 block of Walnut Street, the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive and the 1700 block of Harding Street;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 2200 block of Gillionville Road;
— Disorderly conduct on the 2400 block of Clark Avenue;
— Theft by shoplifting on the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Contact person on the 1800 block of Schley Avenue;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 200 block of Baldwin Drive;
— Burglaries on the 1800 block of Cobblestone Court, the 500 block of Flamingo Lane, the 900 block of Riley Street and the 1000 block of West Third Avenue;
— Thefts by taking on the 2500 block of Schley Avenue, the 1300 block of Edgerly Avenue, the 1900 block of South Madison Street and the 1200 block of Old Pretoria Road;
— Cruelty to animals on the 2000 block of Whispering Pines Road;
— Curfew violation on the 900 block of South Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 25 calls on Tuesday and early Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Contact persons on the 4800 block of Hill Road, the 3900 block of Moultrie Road, the 900 block of East Broad Avenue, the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway and the 3200 block of War Eagle Drive;
— Deceased person on the 1100 block Old Pretoria Road;
— Alarms on the 2900 block of Gillionville Road, the 200 block of Gatewood Drive and the 4000 block of Walston Drive;
— Suspicious vehicles on the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway and the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Entering auto in progress on the 3600 block of Namdi Street;
— Unwanted guest on the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Accident on the 1600 block of Lily Pond Road.
— Family violence on the first block of Easy Way Street and the 1000 block of Butternut Drive;
— Burglar alarms on the 4900 block of Holly Hill Road and the 1100 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Animals running at large on the 1200 block of Nixon Drive and the 2500 block of Bridgeboro Street;
— Traffic stop on the 5000 block of Van Cise Lane;
— Auto accident on the 1000 block of Nelms Road;
— Disorderly conduct on the 600 block of Cordele Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 16 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicated. Incidents included:
— Local alarm system, malicious pull, on the 300 block of South Jackson Street;
— Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on the 300 block of South Jefferson Street;
— Alarm system activations, no fires, on the 2400 block of Westgate Drive and the 200 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of Sharon Avenue and Jane Lane and the intersection of North Jefferson Street and 11th Avenue;
— Emergency medical call on the 1100 block of Old Pretoria Road;
— Cooking fire on the 700 block of Partridge Drive.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 50 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicated. Medical calls included two chest pain calls, 11 respiratory issues, 13 general sickness calls, one fainting, two altered mental statuses, two strokes, four seizures, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and two cardiac arrests/deaths. Trauma calls included one overdose, two auto accidents, three falls, one laceration and two assaults. Other calls included one standby for APD, one medical alert activation and one standby for a school function.