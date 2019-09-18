ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 39 calls on Tuesday and early Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Criminal trespass on the 2200 block of Westtown Road, the 1800 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 1000 block of Hobson Street, the 1200 block of Julia Avenue, the 2700 block of McLain Lane, the 300 block of Williams Street, the 1400 block of Avalon Avenue and the 300 block of Elsom Street;
— Simple assault on the 1200 block of East Residence Avenue;
— DUI at the intersection of South McKinley Street and West Highland Avenue;
— Open container at the intersection of South McKinley Street and West Highland Avenue;
— Disorderly conduct on the 1400 block of Radium Springs Road, the 1100 block of West Broad Avenue, the 1300 block of Avalon Avenue, the 200 block of Franklin Drive and the 1100 block of West Society Avenue;
— Thefts by taking on the 500 block of West Society Avenue, the 1900 block of Palmyra Road and the 1200 block of Towering Pines Lane;
— Public indecency on the 2200 block of Champaigne Lane;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 1100 block of East Roosevelt Avenue and the 1200 block of Firestone Drive;
— Theft by deception on the 400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— First-degree burglaries on the 500 block of South Madison Street, the 100 block of Wescott Lane and the 1200 block of Julia Avenue;
— Second-degree burglary on the 1500 block of Dawson Road;
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 1200 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Unruly child on the 500 block of Poplar Street;
— Recovered property on the 100 block of North Front Street;
— Contributing to the delinquency of a minor on the 1000 block of South Davis Street;
— Simple battery on a person over the age of 65 on the 200 block of West Third Avenue;
— Warrant services reports at the intersection of Turner Field Road and Seay Court and the intersection of Turner Field Road and Clark Avenue;
— Loitering/obstruction of free passage on the 1100 block of Newton Road;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 100 block of North Central Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 12 calls on Tuesday and Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— 911 hang-up on the 1700 block of Miller Street;
— Burglar alarms on the 3900 block of Pecan Lane, the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road and the 3100 block of War Eagle Drive;
— Juvenile problem on the 2500 block of Bridgeboro Street;
— Theft by taking on the 1400 block of Hancock Road;
— Discharging firearm at the intersection of Antioch Road and Stagecoach Road;
— Contact persons on the 2500 block of South Hibiscus Road and the 2200 block of South Hibiscus Road;
— Suspicious person on the 1600 block of Nelms Road;
— Family violence on the 2800 block of Spelman Drive;
— VIN verification on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 13 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Alarm system activations, no fires, on the 1800 block of Gillionville Road and the 300 block of West Society Avenue;
— Dumpster or other outside trash fire on the 900 block of 17th Avenue;
— Emergency medical call on the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive and the 1300 block of West Whitney Avenue;
— Motor vehicle accidents on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road, the intersection of South Valencia Drive and West Whitney Avenue and the 2500 block of Nottingham Way;
— Grass fire on the first block of Morningside Drive.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 58 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one abdominal pain/problem, one unknown problem/man down, one chest pain call, six respiratory issues, 19 general sickness calls, one fainting, two diabetic issues, three seizures, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt, two cardiac arrest/deaths and one other call. Trauma calls included 11 auto accidents, six falls, one assault and one traumatic injury. Other calls included one medical alert activation.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks