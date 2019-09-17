ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 43 calls on Monday and early Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Simple battery on the 300 block of Moultrie Road and the 500 block of Don Cutler Dr. Drive;
— Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 100 block of Bridge Lane;
— Abandoned/disabled vehicle on the 500 block of South Davis Street;
— Thefts by taking on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 900 block of Cherry Avenue, the 300 block of South Harding Street and the intersection of East Society Avenue and Blaylock Street;
— Criminal trespass on the 300 block of South Jackson Street, the 700 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 500 block of Eugemar Drive, the 500 block of Baldwin Drive, the 3100 block of Fernridge Drive, the 600 block of 16th Avenue and the 1800 block of Mississippi Avenue;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue and the 100 block of Johnson Road;
— Missing person on the 600 block of Johnson Road;
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 1500 block of Beverly Avenue;
— Shoplifting on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
— Driving too fast for conditions on the 2000 block of East Broad Avenue;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 2400 block of Dawson Road;
— Disorderly conduct on the 1200 block of Dawson Road, the 2000 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 3800 block of Old Dominion Court and the 800 block of Corn Avenue;
— Truancy on the 1000 block of East Tift Avenue;
— Second-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Harvey Road;
— First-degree burglary on the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard;
— Entering auto on the 600 block of 16th Avenue;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue;
— Battery on the 800 block of Crawford Drive;
— Open container on the 2000 block of Palmyra Road.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 22 calls on Monday and early Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Burglaries on the 2400 block of Short Street and the 3000 block of Sylvester Road;
— Family violence on the 2500 block of Imperial Street, the 1300 block of Miller Street and the 2800 block of North Jefferson Street;
— Traffic arrest at the intersection of Champion Avenue and Imperial Avenue;
— Suspicious auto at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Broach Avenue;
— Attempt to contact on the 2900 block of Dove Avenue;
— Theft by taking on the 1500 block of Lily Pond Road;
— Assistance to a motorist on the 1300 block of Old Pretoria Road;
— Contact persons on the 900 block of Barbragale Avenue, the 1200 block of Paul Lane and the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Burglar alarm on the 800 block of River Pointe Drive;
— Theft on the 1500 block of Pecan Lane;
— Traffic accidents at the intersection of South Mock Road and Moultrie Road, the intersection of Radium Springs Road and Garden Hill Road and the 2800 block of North Jefferson Street;
— Private property accident on the 4500 block of Sylvester Road;
— Child abuse on the 2100 block of Habersham Road;
— Alarm on the 3400 block of Gillionville Road;
— Abandoned vehicle on the 1800 block of Oakhaven Drive.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least seven calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Utility poles down on the 2200 block of Radium Springs Road and the 4500 block of Sylvester Road;
— Auto accidents at the intersection of South Mock Road and Moultrie Road and the intersection of Seventh Avenue and North Jefferson Street;
— Gas leak on the 1800 block of Samford Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 60 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one headache call, three unknown problems/men down, three chest pain calls, two respiratory issues, 25 general sickness calls, one diabetic issue, one obstetrics call, two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts and one cardiac arrest/death. Trauma calls included one overdose, seven auto accident, nine falls, one laceration and one assault. Other calls include one standby for APD and one medical alert activation.
