ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 38 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 600 block of Albert Court, the 900 block of Friendship Drive, the 2200 block of Beachview Drive, the 700 block of East Broad Avenue and the 2000 block of Schilling Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 800 block of West Society Avenue, the 5000 block of Westover Boulevard, the 2600 block of Gillionville Road, the 2400 block of Dawson Road and the 700 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Entering auto on the 900 block of Crawford Drive;
♦ Thefts by shoplifting, less than $500, on the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the 100 block of Cordele Road and the 1100 block of Newton Road;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 2600 block of Dawson Road and the 600 block of Society Avenue;
♦ Harassing phone calls on the 400 block of Cedar Avenue;
♦ Burglary on the 1000 block of Blakely Court;
♦ Contact person on the 1900 block of Harding Street;
♦ Deceased person on the 600 block of Johnny W. Williams Road;
♦ Simple battery on the 200 block of Johnson Road and the 700 block of Mobile Avenue;
♦ Theft of lost or mislaid property on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 13 calls on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Auto accident with injuries on the 3000 block of Gravel Hill Road;
♦ Unknown problem on the 2200 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Injured animal on the 800 block of Community Avenue;
♦ Vehicle abandoned in roadway on the 2000 block of Cordele Road/Doles Road;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 900 block of Strout Avenue and the 400 block of Byron Plantation Road;
♦ Speeding auto at Leary Road and Eight Mile Road;
♦ Family violence on the 3600 block of Parr Road;
♦ Auto accident/hit and run at Moultrie Road and Honeysuckle Road;
♦ Animals at large on the 3100 block of Leggett Drive and the 3100 block of Spring Flats Road;
♦ Contact person on the 3900 block of Gillionville Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 14 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Trash receptacle fire on the 1000 block of Holloway Avenue;
♦ Auto accidents with injuries on the 600 block of Johnny W. Williams Road, at Cordele Road and Sylvester Highway, at Nottingham Way and the Liberty Expressway, at Stuart Avenue and Nottingham Way and at Seventh Avenue and North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Yard swing accident/child injured on the 600 block of Fourth Avenue;
♦ Gas odors reported on the 400 block of Dorsett Avenue and the 1200 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Smoke odor reported on the 1600 block of McArthur Street;
♦ Water heater sparking on the 1700 block of Shoreham Drive;
♦ Alarm activation on the 600 block of Sapling Lane;
♦ Unauthorized burning on the 1200 block of Antioch Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: No reports were available on Wednesday from Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services.
— Compiled by Alan Mauldin