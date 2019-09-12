ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 32 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Simple battery on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue;
— Simple battery, family violence, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Southwood Drive and the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
— Criminal trespass on the 800 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 600 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 800 block of North Harding Street and the 300 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue, the 800 block of Cotton Avenue, the 1400 block of East Tift Avenue and the 500 block of Cotton Avenue;
— Thefts by taking on the 1600 block of West Highland Avenue and the 500 block of 10th Avenue;
— First-degree burglary on the 1700 block of Massey Drive;
— Entering autos on the 1800 block of Palmyra Road and the 1700 block of Krug Street;
— Shoplifting on the 200 block of Cordele Road;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 900 block of West Broad Avenue;
— Unruly child on the 1000 block of East Tift Avenue;
— Disorderly conduct on the 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the 2700 block of Dawson Road, the 200 block of East Oakridge Drive, the 1800 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 300 block of Flint Avenue, the 1100 block of North Westover Boulevard and the 300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Battery on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
— Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 1800 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Injured person on the 1600 block of Martha Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 20 calls on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Auto accident extrication at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and McKenzie Road;
— Assistance to a motorist at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and Holly Road;
— Burglar alarms on the 3300 block of Sweetbrier Road and the 1000 block of Pecan Grove Road;
— Road block on the 2600 block of North Jefferson Street;
— Assistance to another agency on the 100 block of Lovers Lane Road;
— Contact persons on the 4900 block of Newton Road and the 5600 block of McIver Drive;
— Traffic accidents involving deer on the 4300 block of Leary Road and the 2100 block of Cordele Road;
— Traffic accident on the 5800 block of Newton Road;
— Alarms on the 1100 block of the Liberty Expressway and the 5400 block of Newton Road;
— Traffic accident on private property on the 1700 block of Beattie Road;
— Disorderly conduct on the 4600 block of Palm Street;
— Shoplifting on the 5700 block of Newton Road;
— Fraud on the 2100 block of Habersham Road;
— Unwanted person on the 100 block of Lovers Lane Road;
— VIN verification on the 3100 block of Plains Drive;
— Theft on the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 14 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Building fires on the 900 block of Odom Avenue and the 400 block of Dorsett Avenue;
— Alarm system activations, no fire, on the 700 block of 16th Avenue and the 3500 block of Blue Springs Road;
— Emergency medical assistance on the 1600 block of Martha Street and the 900 block of Willow Wood Drive;
— Passenger vehicle fires on the 2410 block of Sylvester Road and the 300 block of Tremont Avenue;
— Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of Lynwood Lane and North Ingleside Drive, the 500 block of Seventh Avenue and the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and McKenzie Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 69 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included seven abdominal pain/problems, one back pain call, three unknown problems/men down, seven chest pain calls, nine respiratory issues, 23 general sickness calls, one altered mental status, two diabetic issues, two seizures and one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt. Trauma calls included one overdose, two auto accidents, three falls, one laceration, one assault and one traumatic injury. Other calls included two standbies for APD and two community school events.
