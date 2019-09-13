ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 37 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Criminal trespass on the 400 block of Faith Avenue, the 400 block of Florence Drive, the 1400 block of Benjamin Drive, the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard and the 3900 block of Rodnor Forest Lane;
♦ Deceased person on the 1300 block of East Fourth Avenue;
♦ Aggravated assault on the 200 block of Slater King Drive;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 1700 block of Ann Avenue;
♦ Thefts by shoplifting, less than $500, on the 2300 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 1000 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 2800 block of Nottingham Way, the 1000 block of West Gordon Avenue and the 300 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 500 block of Baldwin Drive, the 1500 block of 10th Avenue, the 1300 block of Mobile Avenue and the 400 block of Ebony Lane;
♦ Interfering with city officers prohibited on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 800 block of Cameo Lane;
♦ Armed robbery on the 1200 block of Whispering Pines Road;
♦ Theft by taking, motor vehicle, on the 2700 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Robbery by intimidation on the 2800 block of Old Dawson Road;
♦ Loitering on the 1100 block of Newton Road and the 200 block of East Oakridge Drive;
♦ Battery on the 600 block of 16th Avenue;
♦ Burglaries on the 1500 block of 10th Avenue, the 400 block of Florence Drive and the 600 block of Swift Street;
♦ Criminal damage to property on the 1600 block of Malone Drive;
♦ Identity theft on the 1800 block of Forest Glen Drive;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 300 block of Flintside Drive, the 2700 block of Dawson Road, the 1100 block of Acker Drive and the 2000 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Child in need of services on the 3200 block of Fernridge Drive;
♦ Entering autos on the 2700 block of Palmyra Road and the 1600 block of North Valencia Drive;
♦ Battery/family violence in the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 10 calls on Thursday and early Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Family violence on the 1300 block of McKenzie Road;
♦ Animals at large on the 4900 block of Edith Drive and the 400 block of Old Pretoria Road;
♦ Suspicious autos at the Liberty Expressway and Nelms Road and at Moultrie Road and County Line Road;
♦ Contact person on the 3300 block of Twinflower Road;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 100 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Burglar alarm on the 6000 block of Old Dawson Road;
♦ 911 hang-up on the 3900 block of Quail Hollow Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 16 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Unauthorized burning on the 2600 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Brush/grass fire on the 100 block of Lovers Lane Road;
♦ Alarm activations on the 1100 block of Eager Drive, the 1400 block of Old Pretoria Road and the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Overheated motor on the 3700 block of Countryside Drive;
♦ Smoke detector installation on the 900 block of Odom Avenue;
♦ Gas odor on the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Medical assistance on the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue and the 2000 block of Indica Trail;
♦ Heavy equipment fire on the 1600 block of Pecan Lane;
♦ Auto accidents at West Oakridge Drive and South Westover Boulevard, at Clark Avenue and Sylvester Highway and the 100 block of Merritt Street;
♦ Sprinkler activation on the 200 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Cooking fire on the 500 block of Jefferies Avenue;
♦ Trash fire on the 2400 block of Sylvester Highway;
♦ Animal rescue on the 500 block of Pinson Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 66 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included three abdominal pain/problem calls, two unknown/man down calls, seven chest pain calls, five respiratory issues, 23 general sickness calls, one fainting call, two altered mental status calls, one stroke, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt call, two cardiac arrest/deaths and one various medical call. Trauma calls included three auto accidents, eight falls, one laceration call, one assault, one traumatic injury. Other calls included one standby for Albany police, one local transport and one medical alert activation.
