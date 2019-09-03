ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 133 calls on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 1700 block of Melrose Drive, the 600 block of 16th Avenue, the 400 block of Cedar Avenue, the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 400 block of Heard Avenue and the 700 block of Center Ridge Court;
— Criminal trespass on the 200 block of Slater King Drive, the 2800 block of Falcon Lane, the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road, the 200 block of Nona Drive, the 2200 block of Toledo Drive, the 400 block of Harmon Avenue, the 100 block of North Cleveland Street, the 500 block of North Haley Street, the 200 block of North Mock Road, the 500 block of West First Avenue, the 2000 block of Tompkins Road, the 400 block of Emily Avenue, the 600 block of Willie Drive, the 600 block of Chippinton Court, the 1600 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 2500 block of Canterbury Court, the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue, the 100 block of Telfair Avenue, the 1200 block of East Second Avenue, the 1500 block of Ken Gardens Road, the 2500 block of Cardinal Court, the 1000 block of West Second Avenue, the 2800 block of Nottingham Way, the 2200 block of Oxford Road, the 1200 block of South Cleveland Street, the 2500 block of Schley Avenue, the 2800 block of McClain Lane and the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue;
— Disorderly conduct on the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1400 block of North Jefferson Street, the 900 block of Lippitt Drive, the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 700 block of West Second Avenue, the 800 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1200 block of Mulberry Avenue, the 100 block of North Cleveland Street, the 1000 block of South Davis Street, the 1600 block of Beverly Avenue, the intersection of South Jefferson Street and West Highland Avenue and the 4000 block of Gillionville Road;
— Interference with city officers on the 600 block of North Haley Street, the 3200 block of Wexford Drive and the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive;
— Aggravated assaults, firearm, on the 1800 block of Avalon Avenue and the 1000 block of South Davis Street;
— Simple battery on the 1300 block of Hobson Street;
— First-degree burglaries on the 900 block of Mercedes Street, the 1600 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 800 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 500 block of Landings Lane and the 700 block of South Madison Street;
— Shoplifting on the 200 block of Cordele Road and the 2700 block of Dawson Road;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 2800 block of Partridge Drive, the 2200 block of Taft Street, the 2500 block of Lafayette Plaza Drive and the 600 block of 11th Avenue;
— Injured person on the 3200 block of Fernridge Drive and the 100 block of Chehaw Park Road;
— Computer theft on the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard;
— Thefts by taking on the 800 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 1800 block of Gadsden Drive, the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, the 2700 block of Phillips Drive, the 500 block of Swift Street, the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 600 block of Moultrie Road;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 500 block of South Jackson Street, the 2600 block of Erica Court, the 600 block of Johnson Road, the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue, the 500 block of West Oakridge Drive, the 300 block of Sunset Lane, the 1600 block of Henri Avenue, the 1200 block of West Waddell Avenue and the 500 block of South Harding Street;
— Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 100 block of Westcott Lane, the 800 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 600 block of Tulsa Lane;
— False imprisonment on the 200 block of Whitehead Drive;
— Aggravated assaults, cutting tool, on the 600 block of Moultrie Road and the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 1800 block of Gadsden Drive;
— Battery, family violence, on the 800 block of 10th Avenue, the 600 block of West Residence Avenue and the 2500 block of Forsythe Street;
— Missing person on the 600 block of Johnny W. Williams Road;
— Improper parking on the 100 block of North Jackson Street;
— Pointing or aiming a pistol at another on the 800 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Remaining on business property after closing on the 700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Aggravated assault, family violence, on the 400 block of West Society Avenue;
— Robbery by force on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
— Theft of lost/mislaid property on the 1900 block of Palmyra Road;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 1300 block of North Washington Street;
— Entering autos on the 500 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 900 block of Sixth Avenue, the 1500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 2400 block of Bassford Lane, the 2500 block of Haverhill Court, the 1300 block of Mercantile Drive, the 2700 block of McClain Lane and the first block of Dobbs Drive;
— Second-degree burglaries on the 1200 block of North McKinley Street, the 600 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 1800 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Theft of services on the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Loitering/obstruction of free passage on the 100 block of Cordele Road;
— Identity fraud on the 2300 block of Bristol Road;
— Reckless driving at the intersection of Whispering Pines Road and Hilltop Drive;
— Public indecency on the 600 block of South Madison Street;
— Armed robbery on the 200 block of Thornton Road.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least seven calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Suspicious auto on the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road;
— Contact person on the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road, the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
— Assistance to another agency on the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Auto accident at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Holly Drive;
— Family violence on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 29 calls Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Road freight or transport vehicle incident at the intersection of West Oakridge Drive and Gaines Avenue;
— Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of Clark Avenue and the Liberty Expressway, the intersection of Old Pretoria Road and Leary Road, the 400 block of South County Line Road, the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and North Jefferson Street, the intersection of North Jefferson Street and Seventh Avenue and the intersection of Eugene Lane and East Broad Avenue;
— EMS assists on the 1200 block of Crawford Drive, the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive, the 700 block of Burke Avenue, the 3000 block of Wax Myrtle Lane, the 400 block of Gowan Avenue, the 2660 block of New Castle Lane, the 400 block of Nona Drive and the 600 block of Sands Drive;
— Alarm system activations, no fire, on the 400 block of West Third Avenue, the 1600 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 1700 block of Cordell Avenue;
— Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on the 1200 block North Westover Boulevard;
— Removal of elevator passengers on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
— Power lines down on the 1600 block of Lowell Lane and the 2300 block of Whispering Pines Road;
— Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, on the 1100 block of Peachtree Terrace;
— Smoke detector activation, no fire, on the 2400 block of Gillionville Road;
— Water or steam leak on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue;
— Authorized controlled burn on the 700 block of Wildwood Drive;
— Cooking fire on the 4000 block of Gillionville Road;
— Lock-out on the 1400 block of Edgerly Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 52 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problems, one lifting assistance, one back pain call, three headaches, two unknown problem/men down calls, one chest pain call, seven respiratory issues, 15 general sickness calls, one stroke, one diabetic issue, two obstretric issues, two seizures and one cardiac arrest/death. Trauma calls included one auto accident, four falls, two lacerations, one assault and two gunshot/stabbing victims. Other calls included one local transport and two medical alert activations.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks