ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 19 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:

— Aggravated assaults, firearms, on the 600 block of Burke Avenue, the 900 block of North Jackson Street and the 1600 block of Gillespie Avenue;

— Missing person on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue;

— Entering auto on the 900 block of Sixth Avenue;

— Theft of lost/mislaid property on the 200 block of Cordele Road;

— Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 2300 block of Beattie Road;

— Shoplifting on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;

— First-degree burglaries on the 2900 block of Rosebrier Avenue and the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive;

— Theft by taking on the 1000 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive;

— Financial transaction card fraud on the 1900 block of Dawson Road;

— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 500 block of Cotton Avenue;

— Unlawful use of 911 on the 700 block of Wheeler Avenue;

— Theft of services on the 100 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;

— Battery, family violence, on the 600 block of Johnson Road; 

— Family violence, unfounded, on the 600 block of North Haley Street;

— Theft by receiving on the 900 block of Holloway Avenue.

DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 24 calls on Thursday and early Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:

— Suspicious persons on the 4900 block of Gillionville Road, the 300 block of Pinson Road and the 900 block of Antioch Road;

— Theft by taking on the 3600 block of Plumcrest Road;

— Burglar alarms on the 2300 block of Howard Drive and the 1200 block of Paul Lane;

— Fraud on the 4800 block of Impala Lane;

— Assist motorist at the Liberty Expressway and Holly Drive;

— Animal at large on the 2300 block of Helen Street;

— Child molestation on Council Road;

— Disorderly conduct on the 5900 block of Woodcliff Street;

— Building check on the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway;

— Criminal trespass on the 100 block of Lovers Lane Road;

— Vehicle identification number certification on the 1200 block of the Liberty Expressway;

— Speeding auto at South Mock Road and Fleming Road;

— Contact person on the 100 block of Lovers Lane Road;

— Welfare check on the 1000 block of Butternut Avenue;

— Wanted person on the 200 block of Cordele Road;

— Suspicious vehicles on the 1200 and 500 blocks of the Liberty Expressway;

— Assist EMS on the 200 block of Honeysuckle Drive;

— Assist motorist on the 3500 block of Fleming Road;

— Family violence on the 200 block of Honeysuckle Drive and the 100 block of Bennett Drive.

ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 10 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:

— Alarm activation on the 1800 block of Gillionville Road;

— Auto accidents on the 1000 block of South Slappey Boulevard and at North Slappey Boulevard and Ninth Avenue;

— Excessive heat, scorch burns on auto, on the 1700 block of South Slappey Boulevard;

— Medical assistance on the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;

— Vehicle fire on the 1100 block of the Liberty Expressway;

— Unauthorized burning on the 2200 block of Beachview Drive;

— Arcing/shorted electrical device on the 400 block of Westover Boulevard;

— Overheated motor on the 300 block of Pine Avenue;

— Install smoke detectors on the 2000 block of Sharon Avenue.

Tags

Stay Informed