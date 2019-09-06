ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 19 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Aggravated assaults, firearms, on the 600 block of Burke Avenue, the 900 block of North Jackson Street and the 1600 block of Gillespie Avenue;
— Missing person on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue;
— Entering auto on the 900 block of Sixth Avenue;
— Theft of lost/mislaid property on the 200 block of Cordele Road;
— Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 2300 block of Beattie Road;
— Shoplifting on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
— First-degree burglaries on the 2900 block of Rosebrier Avenue and the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive;
— Theft by taking on the 1000 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 1900 block of Dawson Road;
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 500 block of Cotton Avenue;
— Unlawful use of 911 on the 700 block of Wheeler Avenue;
— Theft of services on the 100 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Battery, family violence, on the 600 block of Johnson Road;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 600 block of North Haley Street;
— Theft by receiving on the 900 block of Holloway Avenue.
— Suspicious persons on the 4900 block of Gillionville Road, the 300 block of Pinson Road and the 900 block of Antioch Road;
— Theft by taking on the 3600 block of Plumcrest Road;
— Burglar alarms on the 2300 block of Howard Drive and the 1200 block of Paul Lane;
— Fraud on the 4800 block of Impala Lane;
— Assist motorist at the Liberty Expressway and Holly Drive;
— Animal at large on the 2300 block of Helen Street;
— Child molestation on Council Road;
— Disorderly conduct on the 5900 block of Woodcliff Street;
— Building check on the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Criminal trespass on the 100 block of Lovers Lane Road;
— Vehicle identification number certification on the 1200 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Speeding auto at South Mock Road and Fleming Road;
— Contact person on the 100 block of Lovers Lane Road;
— Welfare check on the 1000 block of Butternut Avenue;
— Wanted person on the 200 block of Cordele Road;
— Suspicious vehicles on the 1200 and 500 blocks of the Liberty Expressway;
— Assist EMS on the 200 block of Honeysuckle Drive;
— Assist motorist on the 3500 block of Fleming Road;
— Family violence on the 200 block of Honeysuckle Drive and the 100 block of Bennett Drive.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 10 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Alarm activation on the 1800 block of Gillionville Road;
— Auto accidents on the 1000 block of South Slappey Boulevard and at North Slappey Boulevard and Ninth Avenue;
— Excessive heat, scorch burns on auto, on the 1700 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
— Medical assistance on the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
— Vehicle fire on the 1100 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Unauthorized burning on the 2200 block of Beachview Drive;
— Arcing/shorted electrical device on the 400 block of Westover Boulevard;
— Install smoke detectors on the 2000 block of Sharon Avenue.