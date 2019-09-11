ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 31 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Thefts by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 600 block of Sands Drive, the 1500 block of Society Avenue, the 2700 block of Elton Street, the 500 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 2300 block of Golfcourse Drive, the 1400 block of Lee Street and the 2500 block of Homewood Drive;
♦ Thefts by taking motor vehicles on the 2500 block of Archwood Drive and the 200 block of McAdams Road;
♦ Theft by deception on the 2400 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 200 block of Thornton Drive;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 300 block of South Mock Street and the 300 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Computer theft on the 2700 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Criminal trespass/family violence on the 900 block of Oakdale Court;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 1600 block of Gillespie Avenue and the 200 block of Franklin Drive;
♦ Kidnapping on the 1300 block of East Roosevelt Avenue;
♦ Entering autos on the 1900 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Theft by shoplifting, $500 or less, on the 2600 block of Dawson Road,;
♦ Aggravated assault/family violence on the 2300 block of Riverbirch Court;
♦ Suicide or attempt on Vick Street;
♦ Theft of lost or mislaid property on the 2800 block of Old Dawson Road;
♦ Harassing phone calls on the 2000 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 21 calls on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarm activations on the 100 block of Moultrie Road, the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 500 block of Swift Street and the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
♦ Sprinkler activation on the 1500 block of Dougherty Avenue;
♦ Water or steam leak on the 400 block of Heard Avenue;
♦ Structure fire on the 900 block of Rood Street;
♦ Auto accident on the 2200 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Gas or smoke odors on the 200 block of Pine Avenue, the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue and the 4600 block of Stagecoach Road;
♦ Power line down on the 300 block of Pine Avenue;
♦ Public service tours on the 2500 block of Meredyth Drive and the 1300 block of East Roosevelt Avenue;
♦ Extrication of victim on the 3200 block of Gillionville Road;