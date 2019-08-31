ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 53 calls on Thursday and early Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Miscellaneous property damage on the 900 block of 17th Avenue;
— Disorderly conduct on the 4000 block of Gillionville Road, the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 600 block of West Residence Avenue and the 900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Entering autos on the first block of Dobbs Drive, the 1000 block of Pine Avenue and the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard;
— Armed robberies, firearms, on the 200 block of Thornton Drive and the 1400 block of Sharon Avenue;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 600 block of 11th Avenue;
— Interfering with city officers on the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive;
— Criminal trespass on the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue, the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 200 block of Mitchell Avenue, the 600 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 500 block of Odom Avenue;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 1300 block of Mercantile Drive, the 1900 block of South Riverview Circle, the 1500 block of Colquitt Avenue and the first block of Wayne Way;
— Simple assault on the 600 block of 10th Avenue;
— Thefts by taking on the 600 block of West Residence Avenue, the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 200 block of Franklin Drive, the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue and the 200 block of North Broadway Street;
— Solicitation on the 300 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— First-degree burglary on the 1400 block of Eager Drive;
— Child abuse report on the 2200 block of Stratford Drive;
— Battery, family violence, on the 1900 block of South Flintlock Drive;
— Expired registration at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and West Tift Avenue;
— Missing persons on the 300 block of Moultrie Road and the 1000 block of South McKinley Street;
— Second-degree burglary on the 2200 block of 12th Avenue;
— Theft of lost/mislaid property on the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 1400 block of Avalon Avenue, the 1200 block of Teche Avenue and the 1500 block of Evelyn Avenue;
— Shoplifting on the 2600 block of Dawson Road and the 1500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 400 block of Medlock Avenue;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 1200 block of East Residence Avenue;
— Stalking on the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 16 calls on Thursday and early Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Deceased persons on the 5900 block of Woodcliff Street and the 1400 block of Hancock Road;
— Burglar alarm on the 100 block of Grand Oaks Court;
— Auto accident on private property on the 600 block of Holly Drive;
— Suspicious persons on the 3900 block of Gillionville Road and the intersection of Clark Avenue and Hill Road;
— Entering auto on the 2400 block of Cherry Laurel Lane;
— Criminal damage to property on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
— Civil issue on the 2100 block of Habersham Road;
— Personal welfare check on the 100 block of Redbud Road;
— Loud music on the 3600 block of Oliver Drive;
— Fraud on the 3900 block of Coakley Avenue;
— Alarms on the 4800 block of Impala Lane, the 800 block of Old Pretoria Road and the 6300 block of Hardup Road;
— Auto accident at the intersection of Clark Avenue and Hill Road;
— Speeding at the intersection of Elliott Drive and Jenkins Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 14 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Fire in a motor home or camper on the 1300 block of East Broad Avenue;
— Motor vehicle accidents on the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the intersection of Dawson Road and Meredyth Drive;
— EMS assistance on the 1600 block of Elva Street, the 5900 block of Woodcliff Street and the 1400 block of Hancock Road;
— Smoke detector activations on the 2400 block of Gillionville Road, the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue and the 1200 block of Augusta Drive;
— Building fire on the 900 block of Crawford Drive;
— Alarm system activation, no fire, on the 700 block of Goodall Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 60 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Medical calls include two abdominal pain/problems, one allergic reaction/sting, three unknown problem/men down calls, eight chest pain calls, eight respiratory issues, 18 general sickness calls, two altered mental statuses, one diabetic issue, two seizures, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and four cardiac arrest/deaths. Trauma calls included two auto accidents, five falls and one assault. Other calls include one standby for APD and one medical alert activation.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks