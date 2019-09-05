ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 35 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 2000 block of Schilling Avenue and the 4000 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Aggravated assaults with firearms on the 1600 block of Gillespie Avenue and the 900 block of Holloway Avenue;
♦ Discharging firearms on the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 600 block of Burke Avenue and the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue;
♦ Suicide attempt on Broad Avenue;
♦ Theft by receiving on the 900 block of Holloway Avenue;
♦ Battery/family violence on the 400 block of Bush Street;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 600 block of Haley Street and the 300 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Criminal damage to property on the 500 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Aggravated assault with hands, feet or fist on the 400 block of Medlock Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 500 block of Landings Lane and the 400 block of Heard Avenue;
♦ Violation of family violence order on the 800 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 100 block of Edison Drive and the 400 block of West Third Avenue;
♦ Financial transaction card fraud on the 1700 block of Malone Drive;
♦ Entering auto on the 1000 block of Swift Court;
♦ Burglaries on the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive and the 900 block of Jolly Court;
♦ Warrant service on the 600 block of Harmon Avenue;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Battery/family violence on the 600 block of Johnson Road;
♦ Suspicious persons on the 3100 block of Crepe Myrtle Lane and the 1900 block of Buck Lane;
♦ Theft by shoplifting on the 2800 block of Nottingham Way;
♦ Interference with officers on the 600 block of Johnny W. Williams Road;
♦ Criminal trespass/family violence on the 300 block of Ingleside Drive;
♦ Thefts of services on the 100 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 3000 block of Kensington Court.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 18 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Accident at the intersection of South County Line Road and Fleming Road;
♦ Suspicious persons on the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
♦ Alarm on the 5800 block of Newton Road;
♦ Attempt to locate on the 200 block of North Hibiscus Road;
♦ Entering auto on the 5000 block of Van Cise Lane;
♦ Suspicious noises on the 100 block of North County Line Road;
♦ Contact persons on the 2100 block of Cordele Road, the 600 block of Pick Road, the 1600 block of Cordele Road and the 800 block of Putney Avenue;
♦ Animal running at large on the 3200 block of Jacqueline Drive;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 3700 block of Countryside Drive and the 1600 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Suspicious auto on the 3500 block of Fleming Road;
♦ Family violence on the 2900 block of Lark Avenue;
♦ Follow-up on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Burglary of a residence on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ VIN verification on the 1200 block of Cordele Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 12 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Passenger vehicle fire on the 1900 block of Buck Lane and the 600 block of Roadway Street;
♦ Smoke detector activation on the 2400 block of Harvey Road;
♦ Overheated motor on the 300 block of North Washington Street;
♦ Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of North Jackson Street and West Society Avenue, the 1800 block of West Oakridge Drive, the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and North Jefferson Street and the 500 block of College Drive;
♦ Lock-out on the 3100 block of Crepe Myrtle Court;
♦ EMS assist on the 2300 block of Joel Drive;
♦ Road freight or transport vehicle incident on the 600 block of Roadway Street.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services reports were not immediately available on Thursday.