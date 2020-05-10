ALBANY -- The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit responded to a report of shots being fired in the Avalon Avenue and Willow Street area last week, leading to arrests and confiscation of illegal narcotics.
Once they arrived on the scene, ADDU agents saw several black males with backpacks. Before the suspects fled on foot, agents observed two of the males making a drug transaction.
The contents of one of the backpacks, thrown to the ground when the suspects ran, was 8.1 grams of marijuana and 27.7 grams of Methamphetamine. A digital scale and 3.5 grams of marijuana recovered from a vehicle.
Another bag recovered contained 251 grams of Methamphetamine, 67.3 grams of marijuana, a stolen handgun and ammunition. ADDU made two arrests and issued warrants against a third male. The following is a breakdown of charges/warrants for Ramaiil Thomas, Brandon Stokes and Kamal Philips:
Brandon Stokes (Not in custody and wanted)
-- Aggravated assault on a peace officer;
-- Fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer;
-- Reckless driving;
-- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;
-- Possession of drug-related objects;
-- Battery;
-- Probation violation;
-- Failure to appear;
-- Aggravated assault;
-- Cruelty to children.
Ramaiil Thomas (Arrested)
-- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;
-- Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute;
-- Aggravated assault;
-- Street gang participation;
Kamal Philips (Arrested)
-- Simple battery.
