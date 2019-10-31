ALBANY – A marketing campaign that touted goods including snacks, beer and toilet paper produced in Albany was the winner in the Southern Economic Development Council Communication Awards for 2019.
The #MadeInAlbanyGA industry marketing campaign, named Best of Class at the annual awards, was presented to the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, which won in the category of Overall Marketing Campaign for communities with populations of 25,000-200,000.
In addition to its Best of Class honor, the organization was also recognized with a certificate of merit for the print advertising component of its #MadeInAlbanyGA campaign.
“These Annual Communication Awards recognize and showcase the leading communication and marketing work done by economic development professionals throughout the South," SEDC President Gene Stinson said. "The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission hit the mark this year with its communication piece, #MadeInAlbanyGA Industry Marketing Campaign: Albany, Georgia as a destination for world-class manufacturing. This piece not only showed creativity but also solid messaging and effectiveness at reaching their target audience.”
The #MadeInAlbanyGA industry marketing campaign -- comprising print, digital and in-store marketing components -- seeks to celebrate the supreme craftsmanship of the Albany-Dougherty County work force and the products they create though encouraging the local community to take pride in and ownership of these products and industries, while also providing industrial prospects with a glimpse into Albany’s capabilities and benefits as a manufacturing destination.
“We are very proud to have the Made in Albany campaign recognized at this level. It truly is because of our local manufacturers and work force that our community has earned this honor,” Justin Strickland, the local EDC's president, said. “The EDC’s objective is to support the efforts of our existing industries while promoting the many benefits of doing business in Albany-Dougherty County in order to expand our industry base. The Made in Albany campaign has been a wonderful way to help do just that.”
Designed to increase community awareness of the operations of existing industries and the products produced by real people in Albany-Dougherty County to be used all over the world, the first phase of the campaign kicked off in 2017 featuring a new manufacturer each month over the course of a year, highlighting the personal story of an employee working to produce an Albany-made product. The second phase, which launched in 2019, features compiled elements of each manufacturer along with store signage indicating Albany-made products at local retailers including Homerun Foods, Mike’s Country Store and Woodall’s.
The campaign has collectively produced hundreds of thousands of impressions across multiple platforms. The awards were presented during the SEDC's annual conference, held Aug. 4-6 in New Orleans.