Albany-Dougherty EDC gearing up for busy 2023

ALBANY – With new staff hired, including a director of operations, the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission is ready to hit the ground running, and one of the agency's priorities is finding some ground on which to locate the next big project.
The city/county economic development commission also is implementing a new strategic plan and focusing on not only bringing in new businesses and manufacturers but ensuring those who are here can be successful, EDC President and CEO Jana Dyke told Dougherty County Commissioners on Monday.
The county commission included $1 million toward development of industrial sites in the special-purpose local-option sales tax initiative that was approved by voters in November, and Dyke said the search for land is a top priority.
“There are 100 acres at Pecan Grove Industrial Park, 50 contiguous,” she said. “The allocation of that (county) money and other money we’re going to try to (obtain) is going to help us be at the table."
The EDC also is working with the county on industrial strategies to try to bring in additional retail stores and outlets.
“They’ve identified retail partners that would be a good fit and are in cities of similar size,” Dyke said.
Another emphasis for this year is business retention and expansion. Dyke said she and her staff are meeting one on one with companies to see what their needs are and looking to match them with resources to meet those needs.
“We’re helping our businesses be more efficient, and that’s very important,” she said.
Plans also are being made for an April 19 job fair.
“The last one drew 60 employers,” Dyke said. “It was a huge success. I’m really excited about where we are and continuing to move forward.”