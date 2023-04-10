ALBANY — A decision on approval for a large solar farm proposed for south Dougherty County looks like it could be a controversial one, with some residential and business opposition pitted against the promise of a big flow of tax dollars into county coffers.
The Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission has recommended denial of the special approval to allow construction of the Samsung facility on Hancock Road. The site will encompass about 745 acres in Dougherty County, and the South Korean company is considering expanding the project across the road in Mitchell County.
During a Monday appearance at a Dougherty County Commission meeting, Jana Dyke, the president and CEO of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, urged commissioners to grant approval.
The proposed $120 million project would increase the tax digest for the property, currently zoned commercial, would increase the county tax digest by $5.78 million and an equal amount for the Dougherty County School Board, she said.
The proposal is a good one, she said, with the company planning to enter into a 45-year lease agreement and setting aside funds for removal of equipment after its usable life span is ended. The company also will begin paying taxes in the first year and progressively pay more over the lifetime of the lease, as compared to the abatement of taxes for two or three decades that is traditionally the case.
“These projects come to us quite frequently,” Dyke said. “It is our job to evaluate the projects that are valid and those that are not valid. This is how we increase our tax base. I am asking each of you to think about this and how this will affect our tax base. This is a huge project for our community, and this would be a huge win.”
A farmer who rents the property and some nearby property owners represent the primary opposition to the project, Dyke said, and the company has pledged to provide a vegetative barrier.
“For the most part, aesthetics was the main concern, and the farmer,” Dyke said.
Commissioner Anthony Jones, in whose District 6 the proposed site is located, seemed to have already decided not to support the project. One reason he gave is that it could negatively impact Wright Turf Farms, which also grows row crops on some of the land.
“(They) have been in business since ‘64 and this could potentially lead to layoffs of employees,” he said. “It has the potential to affect that farm. I would not be for that. We have to take care of small businesses.
“I’ve talked to some community folks who are not receptive of this. Money isn’t everything.”
Outside of the economic benefits, taking the land out of agricultural production could have a positive impact on stream flow and the flow of the aquifer that feeds Radium Springs, Commissioner Russell Gray said.
If the land were taken out of crop production, it would eliminate the use of two center-pivot irrigation systems used in farming operations.
“That would take some irrigation out of use (and) probably reduce the strain on the water table,” he said.