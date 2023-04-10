ALBANY — A decision on approval for a large solar farm proposed for south Dougherty County looks like it could be a controversial one, with some residential and business opposition pitted against the promise of a big flow of tax dollars into county coffers.

The Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission has recommended denial of the special approval to allow construction of the Samsung facility on Hancock Road. The site will encompass about 745 acres in Dougherty County, and the South Korean company is considering expanding the project across the road in Mitchell County.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags