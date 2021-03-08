Albany-Dougherty EDC working to boost businesses of all sizes

ALBANY -- The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission is listening to, and focusing on, companies large and small as it concentrates on outreach as a goal for the year.
The business development agency also is looking to reach more area businesses by revamping its website, boosting social media presence and notifying minority businesses of grant opportunities.
“Our goals for 2021 are to establish relationships, engage with our local businesses and evaluate our work force needs,” EDC President and CEO Jana Dyke said during an update on Monday to the Dougherty County Commission.
Dyke, who was hired in November, recently met with Procter & Gamble, attended a groundbreaking for a community store development in east Albany and helped address a concern from the Outdoor Network, a marine and power sports company located in Albany.
“They were having problems with people coming on their property,” Dyke said of the Outdoor Network. “We were able to go out and talk to them and get them some additional security, some additional lighting ... that made them happy.
The groundbreaking for One Leaf Community Store was held in late February, and the development will provide opportunities for the residents of the area, Dyke said.
“It’s going to have a huge economic impact, but especially the east side that could use that love and affection over there,” she said. “It’s not only a convenience store, but several other stores that are going to come in on the site.”
The development plans to include eight businesses, including a gas station, barber shop, post office, clothing store, ice cream shop, café and beverage store.
The EDC also is looking to engage with a group for a youth apprenticeship program in which young residents can tour companies and see what jobs are available.
“We’re just excited to serve as a partner in that capacity,” said Dyke, who said she intends to give quarterly updates to Dougherty commission members and the Albany City Commission, where she appeared last week.
Commissioner Victor Edwards said he was encouraged to hear that Dyke and the EDC are working with businesses of all sizes and types.
“It looks like you’re treating businesses all the same,” he said. “You’re not just focusing on one area. I guess that’s what I was really looking for.”
