ALBANY -- From Feb. 7-13, the logs of the Albany Police Department, Albany Fire Department, Dougherty County Police Department and Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services show that the agencies responded to 705 calls.
The Albany Police Department responded to 215 incidents during the week, including 42 reports of family violence. Half of these calls were determined to be “unfounded.” APD also responded to 27 reports of criminal trespass. There were 21 reports of theft by taking and 17 thefts by shoplifting. The department's work volume also included 19 reports of entering auto with a cluster occurring at 2909 Gillionville Road. Investigations also are reported to be ongoing in individual cases of suspected child molestation and sexual battery of a child.
The Albany Fire Department reported that it responded to 73 calls during the week, including 16 motor vehicle accidents. Nine of the calls were for medical assistance. AFD also responded to nine smoke detector activations and nine fire alarms. Only three of the calls during this period were associated with burning buildings.
Dougherty County Police Department shift reports indicate 119 actions. Dougherty police responded to 20 burglar alarms and 16 requests to contact a person. The department responded to 11 reports of suspicious autos and to one potential suicide.
Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services reported responding to 298 calls and listed the reason for 228 of those calls. (No report was filed for Feb. 8, 9 or 10.) General sickness was the reported reason for 71 of the calls, and respiratory issues were reported for 41 others. EMS responded to assist with 35 reported falls and 23 reports of chest pain. The report also indicates EMTs responded to 18 abnormal behavior or suicide attempts.
The combined first-responder reports indicate that the reporting agencies responded to six terroristic threats and that there were nine incidents in which firearms were involved in a crime.
