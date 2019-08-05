ALBANY POLICE:
The Albany Police Department responded to at least 100 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 900 block of Corn Avenue, the 100 block of Westcott Lane, the 900 block of Holloway Avenue, the 2500 block of Forsythe Street, the 1500 block of North Maple Street, the 600 block of Johnson Road, the 400 block of West Tift Avenue, the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 100 block of North Davis Street;
♦ Aggravated assault, with hands, feet or fist, on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road;
♦ Driving under the influence on the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 700 block of West Second Avenue and the 1100 block of Van Deman Street;
♦ Robbery by intimidation on the 500 block of West Tift Avenue;
♦ Family violence/criminal trespass on the 400 block of South Cleveland Street and the 1900 block of Elkhorn Lane;
♦ Discharging firearms on the 300 block of Church Street;
♦ Aggravated assault with a firearm on the 1300 block of Lee Street;
♦ Electronic transmission or post of video or photo depicting nudity on the 1400 block of South Monroe Street;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 400 block of West Third Avenue, the 1300 block of Montego Court, the 3900 block of Rodnor Forest Lane, the 500 block of Ebony Lane, the 200 block of North Monroe Street, the 2500 block of Cherokee Drive and the 1100 block of Avalon Avenue;
♦ Burglary in progress on the 1300 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Suspended or revoked license on the 2100 block of East Broad Avenue;
♦ Thefts by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 1600 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 700 block of Georgetown Drive, the 1600 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1000 block of South Harding Street and the 2900 block of Sylvester Highway;
♦ Overdose on the 500 block of Flint Avenue;
♦ Thefts by shoplifting, less than $500, on the 300 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 2400 block of Sylvester Highway, the 200 block of Cordele Road, the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 2800 block of Nottingham Way;
♦ Robbery by sudden snatching on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Missing person on the 400 block of West Third Avenue;
♦ Family violence/simple battery, on the 200 block of West Tift Avenue, the 2600 block of Pine Valley Road and the 300 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Hit and run accident on the 2800 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Burglaries, first degree, on the 100 block North Central Street, the 100 block of West Highland Avenue, the 1500 block of West Whitney Avenue and the 100 block of Force Street;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, 1500 block East Residence Avenue, the 1400 block of East Lincoln Avenue, the 2200 block of South Jackson Street, the 400 block of Medlock Avenue, the 1700 block of Northwood Drive, the 2200 block of Gail Avenue, the 200 block of Cannon Avenue, the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue, the 600 block of Fremont Street and the 700 block of Johnson Road;
♦ Open container on the 2700 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Entering autos on the 1900 block of Schley Avenue, the 1100 block of North Madison Street, the 1300 block of Edgerly Avenue and the 3600 block of Club Drive;
♦ Deceased person on the 100 block of North Haley Street;
♦ Interference with custody on the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue;
♦ Harassing phone calls on the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Possession of marijuana on the 2000 block of Schilling Avenue, the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 2800 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Financial transaction card fraud on the 800 block of Holland Drive and the 2600 block of Crossbow Court;
♦ Public indecency on the 2200 block of South Jackson Street;
♦ Interference with city officers on the 100 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 2300 block of Cascade Lane and the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Obstruction of law enforcement officers on the 2400 block of Leonard Avenue;
♦ Sexual battery, misdemeanor, on the 1500 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Child molestation on the 1400 block of East Lincoln Avenue and the 2600 block of Costner Court;
♦ Missing juvenile on the 2200 block of Friar Tuck Lane.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 52 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Family violence on the 800 block of Ransom Acres Lane and the 3500 block of Staton Drive;
♦ Man down on the 3000 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Assist motorist at Gravel Hill Road and Moultrie Road;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 5500 block of Ironwood Court, the 3900 block of Pecan Grove Lane, the 5400 block of Newton Road, the 5800 block of Newton Road, the 2500 block of Sylvester Road, the 2500 block of Coolawahee Cove Court, the 3000 block of Tiger Court, the 2500 block of Doubletree Court, the 3000 block of Clark Avenue and the 4500 block of Sylvester Highway;
♦ Fraud on the 300 block of Philema Road;
♦ Building checks on the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 3500 block of Sylvester Highway, the 5700 block of Newton Road, the 300 block of Westover Boulevard, the 1600 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 3000 block of Sylvester Highway Southeast, the 3500 block of Sylvester Road, the 4300 block of Moultrie Road and the 3500 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Suspicious noises on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ 911 hang-up on the 2500 block of Sylvester Highway
♦ Criminal trespass on the 300 block of Sylvester Highway and the 2300 block of Sylvester Highway;
♦ Animal running at large at Honeysuckle Drive and the Liberty Expressway Southeast, and the 900 block of Westview Drive;
♦ Suspicious persons on the 2300 block of Sylvester Highway and the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Suspicious vehicles at Gillionville Road and Byron Plantation Road, the 1200 block of Broach Avenue and on the 3200 block of War Eagle Drive;
♦ Mental health issue on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 3600 block of Oliver Drive
♦ Contact person on the 1600 block of Dorough Avenue;
♦ Escort on the 3100 block of War Eagle Drive;
♦ Unwanted guest on the 2700 block of Lindsey Avenue;
♦ Auto accidents at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Moultrie Road, at Doles Road and Cordele Road, the 1200 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 4300 block of Gravel Hill Road, at the Liberty Expressway and Nelms Road, at Sylvester Highway and Branch Road, at South Mock Road and Cutts Drive, and at Clark Avenue and Branch Road;
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 31 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Arcing/electrical short on the 500 block of Pinson Road;
♦ Alarm activations on the 500 block of West Society Avenue, the 400 block of Johnson Road, the 700 block of Johnson Road, the 900 block of South Westover Boulevard and the 2300 block of Pradera Court;
♦ No incident found on arrival at the Liberty Expressway and Hancock Road and the 1400 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Auto accidents at Sylvester Highway and Branch Road, at Oakridge Drive and Lockett Street, the Liberty Expressway, at Westover Boulevard and Archwood Drive, the 1000 block of West Broad Avenue, the 2500 block of Cordele Road, at Westgate Drive and Dawson Road, at Stagecoach road and the Liberty Expressway, the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 500 block of Seventh Avenue;
♦ Public service on the 7200 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Passenger vehicle fire at Blaylock Street and the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Medical assist EMS calls on the 2700 block of Dawson Road, the 200 block of Philema Road, the 2200 block of Gillionville Road, the 100 block of North Haley Street, and at Hobson Street and East Roosevelt Avenue;
♦ Assist police on the 1200 block of South Davis Street;
♦ Structure fires on the 2700 block of Cambridge Road and the 400 block of Flint Avenue;
♦ Outdoor/rubbish fire on the 2700 block of Palmyra Road and the 600 block of West Residence Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 62 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one abdominal pain call, one choking call, one headache call, two unknown/man down calls, four chest pain calls, two respiratory issues, 25 general sickness calls, two fainting calls, one altered mental status call, one stroke call, three seizures, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and one cardiac arrest/death. Trauma calls included one overdose, three auto accidents, five falls, one laceration and two gunshot/stabbing victims.
