ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 33 calls on Wednesday, available reports show. Incidents included:
— Criminal trespass on the the 600 block of Johnson Road, the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 800 block of Holloway Avenue, the 1200 block of Firestone Drive, the 2300 block of Palmyra Road, the 200 block of Kalmon Avenue and the 200 block of Juniper Drive;
— Disorderly conduct on the 100 block of North Central Street, the 2800 block of Old Dawson Road and the 1400 block of East Waddell Avenue;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 600 block of Johnson Road, the 1500 block of Gillionville Road and the 200 block of Butler Drive;
— Injured person on the 1600 block of West Broad Avenue;
— Possession of marijuana on the 1000 block of North Van Buren Street;
— Pandering on the 1300 block of North Monroe Street;
— Thefts by taking on the 2000 block of Melrose Drive, the 1000 block of Dunes Avenue and the 2200 block of Toledo Drive;
— First-degree burglaries on the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road and the 600 block of Burke Avenue;
— Entering autos on the 1100 block of Gillespie Avenue and the 1700 block of West Lincoln Avenue;
— Simple assault, family violence, on the 1400 block of East Lincoln Avenue;
— Public indecency on the 600 block of 11th Avenue;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 1300 block of Mulberry Avenue and the 500 block of Swift Street;
— Deposit account fraud on the 100 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Shoplifting on the 500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Missing person on the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 29 calls on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Suspicious autos on the 800 block of Cordele Road and the 2100 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Miscellaneous problem on the 900 block of Branch Road;
— Shoplifting on the 5700 block of Newton Road;
— Auto accidents on the 4600 block of Gravel Hill Road and the 300 block of Eight Mile Road;
— Building check on the 4800 block of Hill Road, the 3500 block of Newton Road, the 3900 block of Gillionville Road, and the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Suspicious persons on the 4500 block of Sylvester Road and the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road;
— Alarms on the 2600 block of Tarva Road and the 5500 block of Ironwood Court;
— Criminal damage on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
— Theft by taking on the 5600 block of Randall Lane;
— Traffic lights out on the 1200 block of South Mock Road;
— Inhumane treatment of an animal on the 2800 block of Lonesome Road;
— Burglaries on the 100 block of Brown Street and the 3700 block of Parr Road;
— Family violence on the 800 block of Cordele Road;
— Road blocked on the 800 block of the Liberty Expressway.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 15 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicated. Incidents included:
— Motor vehicle accidents on the 1300 block of East Broad Avenue and the 400 block of South Monroe Street;
— Alarm system activations, no fire, on the 600 block of 11th Avenue and the 300 block of West Highland Avenue;
— Lock-in on the 600 block of Meadowlark Drive;
— Carbon monoxide detector activation on the 800 block of Corn Avenue;
— Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on the 2300 block of Stuart Avenue;
— Passenger vehicle fire on the 2220 block of Gillionville Road;
— Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on the 2300 block of Stuart Avenue;
— Emergency medical call on the 1600 West Broad Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 64 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problems, one unknown problem/man down, two chest pain calls, six respiratory issues, 23 general sickness calls, one fainting, four altered mental statuses, one stroke, one obstetrics issue, one seizure and three abnormal behavior/suicide attempts. Trauma calls included two overdoses, four auto accidents, nine falls, two lacerations and one assault. Other calls included one medical alert activation.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks