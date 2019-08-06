ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 34 calls on Monday, available reports show. Incidents included:
♦ Simple assault, family violence, on the 400 block of Heard Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 1000 block of Relswood Terrace, the 300 block of South McKinley Street and the 2100 block of Indica Trial;
♦ Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 1300 block of Colquitt Avenue;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 100 block of Adelyn Road, the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue, the 1100 block of Auburn Drive, the 2200 block of Juniper Drive and the 500 block of Swift Street;
♦ Possession of marijuana on the 2000 block of Schilling Avenue;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 3100 block of Fernridge Drive;
♦ Aggravated battery on the 600 block of Chippington Court;
♦ First-degree burglaries on the 1000 block of West Mercer Avenue, the 200 block of North Central Street and the 2000 block of Pearl Avenue;
♦ Rape on Mission Court;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 300 block of Cordele Road, the 800 block of Corn Avenue, the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 200 block of Whitehead Drive and the 1900 block of Palmyra Road;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 800 block of Holloway Avenue;
♦ Entering autos on the 2100 block of Nottingham Way, the 800 block of West Mercer Avenue, the 1100 block of Avalon Avenue and the 300 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Motor vehicle theft on the 1000 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Shoplifting on the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Armed robbery, firearm, on the 2400 block of Clark Avenue;
♦ DUI at the intersection of North Westover Boulevard and Meredyth Drive.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 22 calls on Monday and early Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Contact persons on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 3000 block of Sylvester Road and the 900 block of Westview Drive;
♦ Aggravated assault on the 3300 block of Sweetbriar Road;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 1400 block of Old Pretoria Road, the 1000 block of River Pointe Drive and the 3000 block of Clark Avenue;
♦ Suicide attempt on the 3300 block of Sweetbriar Road;
♦ Animals at large on the 6000 block of Jenkins Road, the 4500 block of Wilder Street, the 600 block of Southgate Avenue, the 2800 block of Newcastle Lane and the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard and the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road;
♦ Miscellaneous problem on the 2500 block of South Hibiscus Road;
♦ Terroristic threats on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Suspicious persons on the 3500 block of Staton Drive and the intersection of Williamsburg Road and the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Traffic control at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and Holly Drive;
♦ Recovered property on the 2100 block of Habersham Road;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2800 block of Barnaby Drive.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 11 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and Rosebrier Avenue, the intersection of North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way, the intersection of Dawson Road and Whispering Pines Road, the intersection of Palmyra Road and Schley Avenue and the 1200 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Alarm sounded due to malfunction on the 1300 block of Kersey Street;
♦ Alarm system activations, no fire, on the 2700 block of Dawson Road and the 2300 block of Whispering Pines Road;
♦ Police matter on the 800 block of Holloway Avenue;
♦ Detector activation, no fire, on the 2100 block of Stanley Drive.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 66 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Medical calls include two abdominal pain/problems, two unknown problems/men down, five chest pain calls, five respiratory issues, 12 general sickness calls, three faintings, two altered mental statuses, three strokes, one diabetic issues, one obstetrics issue, three seizures and three abnormal behavior/suicide attempts. Trauma calls include one overdose, seven auto accidents, nine falls, two lacerations and two traumatic injuries. Other calls included three medical alert activations.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks