ALBANY POLICE:
The Albany Police Department responded to at least 29 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 2000 block of Jones Avenue;
♦ Suicide attempt on Melrose Drive;
♦ Financial transaction card fraud on the 500 block of South Jackson Street;
♦ Theft by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 2400 block of Brierwood Drive;
♦ Entering autos on the 900 block of Leisure Court, the 600 block of Burke Avenue, the 2200 block of Habersham Road, the 900 block of Friendship Drive and the 900 block of Randolph Street;
♦ Battery on the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street;
♦ Thefts by taking, motor vehicle, on the 1200 block of Pinecrest Avenue and the 1800 block of Sussex Court;
♦ Theft by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 2800 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Burglary, first degree, forced entry, on the 800 block of South Maple Street;
♦ Battery/family violence on the 2400 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Computer theft on the 600 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Forgery, fourth degree, on the 600 block of South Slappey Boulevard.
♦ Theft by taking, $500 or less, on the 1000 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 300 block of South Madison Street.
♦ Criminal trespass on the 1000 block of East Tift Avenue and 1800 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Burglary, first degree, non-forced entry, on the 2100 block of Lullwater Road;
♦ Simple battery/family violence on the 1100 block of East First Avenue and the 700 block of Mitchell Avenue;
♦ Loitering on the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Suspicious person on the 4500 block of Stage Coach Road;
♦ Contact persons on the 6000 block of Jenkins Road, the 2700 block of Bettys Drive, the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road, the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road and the 3000 block of East Park Court;
♦ Terroristic threats on the 6100 block of Elliott Drive;
♦ Family violence on the 400 block of Poinciana Avenue;
♦ Assist motorist on the 400 block 1100 block of South County Line Road;
♦ Animals running at large on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 4800 block of Tallahassee Road and the 4800 block of Folly Drive;
♦ Auto accident on the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Fraud on the 300 block of Philema Road;
♦ Unknown problem on the 1700 block of Beattie Road;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 2800 block of Leary Road, the 4500 block of Sylvester Highway and the 300 block of Barons Court;
♦ Information only on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2200 block of Quitman Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 11 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Structure fire on the 400 block of West Society Avenue;
♦ Alarm system activations, no fire, on 200 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 1400 block of Dawson Road, the 2400 block of Harvey Road and the 2700 block of Astoria Drive;
♦ Fire safety instruction on the 400 block of West Society Avenue;
♦ Auto accidents on the 4000 block of Moultrie Road, the 1400 block of Dawson Road and at the corner of North Carroll Street and East Residence Avenue;
♦ No incidents found on arrival on the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue and the 2300 block of Pembroke Drive.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 58 calls on Saturday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one back pain call, two choking incidents, two unknown/man down calls, three chest pain calls, three respiratory issues, 13 general sickness calls, one fainting call, two altered mental status calls, one stroke, four diabetic issues, three seizures and five abnormal behavior/suicide attempt calls. Trauma calls included one overdose, four auto accidents, nine falls and three assaults. Other calls included a standby for Albany police.
— Compiled by Alan Mauldin