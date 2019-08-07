ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 34 calls on Tuesday and early Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Loitering on the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard and the 100 block of National Court;
♦ Entering autos on the 1800 block of North Westover Boulevard and the 700 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Missing person on the 700 block of Westover Boulevard
♦ Terroristic threats on the 2700 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Open container on the 300 block of Highland Avenue;
♦ Thefts by shoplifting, $500 or less, on the 1200 block of Cordele Road, the 2800 block of Nottingham Way, the 300 block of Cordele Road and the 2400 block of Clark Avenue;
♦ Simple assault on the 800 block of Cotton Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 1300 block of Montego Court, the 1200 block of West Highland Avenue, the 2500 block of Crescent Drive and the 500 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Theft by taking, motor vehicle, on the 2400 block of Brierwood Drive;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 600 block of Shamrock Drive, the 1400 block of Jefferies Avenue, the 2100 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 100 block of Mossydale Lane;
♦ Thefts by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 100 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 2300 block of Old Dominion Road;
♦ Criminal damage to property on the 1900 block of West Lincoln Avenue;
♦ Theft by conversion on the 1700 block of Whitney Avenue;
♦ Family violence/simple battery on the 200 block of Pinson Road, the 2100 block of West Woodall Avenue, the 300 block of Grant Place and the 7100 block of Hardin Street;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 300 block of South Van Buren Street;
♦ Burglaries in the first degree on the 1100 block of Gillionville Road and the 2500 block of Cherokee Drive.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least five calls on Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Missing person on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Burglaries in progress on the 3600 block of Namdi Street and the 500 block of Southgate Avenue;
♦ Improperly parked car on the 1400 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Suspicious person on the 5100 block of Barrington Drive;
♦ Burglar alarm on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least eight calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarm activations on the 3800 block of Old Dawson Road, the 1700 block of Cordell Avenue, the 300 block of New Thompson Road, and the 600 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Building fire on the 900 block of Van Buren Street;
♦ Brush/grass fire on the 2800 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Auto accident at County Line Road and Sylvester Higyway;
♦ Medical assistance on the 100 block of Lovers Lane Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 50 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one abdominal pain/problem, one allergic reaction/sting, one unknown man down, three chest pain calls, seven respiratory issues, 13 general sickness calls, one altered mental status, two stroke calls, two diabetic issues, six seizures and one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt. Trauma calls include one auto accident, seven falls, one laceration, one assault and one traumatic injury. Other calls included one medical alert activation.
— Compiled by
Alan Mauldin