ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 25 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Hit and run accident on the 200 block of Cordele Road and 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Discharging firearms on the 900 block of Rosedale Avenue and 200 the block of Thornton Drive;
♦ Child overdose on the 600 block of Sands Drive;
♦ Domestic dispute on the 200 block of Butler Drive;
♦ Thefts by shoplifting, $500 or less, on the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard and the 200 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Open container on the 400 block of Cleveland Street;
♦ Terroristiic threats and acts on the 600 block of Whitney Avenue;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 1400 block of West Whitney Avenue;
♦ Entering autos on the 1000 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 2000 block of Indica Trail, the 300 block of South Mock Road, the 500 block of Shadowlawn Drive and the 1300 block of Avalon Avenue;
♦ Simple battery on the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
♦ Burglary in the first degree on the 1100 block of Julia Avenue;
♦ Aggravated battery on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Theft by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 1700 block of Pineknoll Lane;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 1300 block of Mulberry Avenue, the 2200 block of West Town Road and the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue;
♦ Criminal damage to property on the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least four calls on Thursday and the early hours of Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Suspicious vehicle on the 1000 block of Spring Hill Drive;
♦ Unknown problem on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Welfare check on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway;
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 11 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarm system activations on the 1900 block of Cowles Street and the 3800 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Auto accidents on the 1000 block of South Jefferson Street, the 500 block of South Westover Boulevard, at North Jefferson Street and West Tift Avenue, and Moultrie Road at the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Trash receptacle fire on the 2200 block of West Town Road;
♦ Medical assistance on the 300 block of South Slappey Boulevard and the 2500 block of Homestead Avenue;
♦ Arcing/electrical shortage on the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 62 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included four abdominal pain/problem calls, one choking call, two unknown/man down calls, three chest pain calls, four respiratory issues, 18 general sickness calls, two fainting calls, one altered mental status, one stroke, four seizures, two abnormal behavior/suicide attempt calls and one cardiac arrest/death. Trauma calls included one overdose, six auto accidents, six falls, one gunshot wound/stabbing and two traumatic injuries. Other calls included two medical alert activations.
