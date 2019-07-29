ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 103 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Aggravated assaults on the 900 block of Friendship Drive, the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue and the 2000 block of Schilling Avenue;
♦ Robbery by force on the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Harassing phone calls on the 1400 block of Westcliff Court;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts in the 800 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ First-degree burglaries on the 700 block of Johnson Road, the 1300 block of East Broad Avenue, the 1900 block of Groveland Road, the 600 block of Sixth Avenue and the 1200 block of Baker Avenue;
♦ Second-degree burglary in the 1300 block of North Jefferson Street;
♦ Public indecency on the 600 block of Dorsett Avenue/South Davis Street;
♦ Auto accidents on the 1400 block of Radium Springs Road, the 100 block of North Jefferson Street/Pine Avenue and the 3300 block of Gilliionville Road;
♦ Family violence on the 600 block of West Society Avenue and the 300 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Computer theft on the 200 block of Cordele Avenue;
♦ Interference with city officers on the 700 block of West Lincoln Avenue and the 1500 block of Gillespie Avenue;
♦ Nuisance/loud music on the 4000 block of Elm Street/Gillespie Avenue;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 400 block of Heard Avenue, the 1000 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 400 block of Robinson Avenue, the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue, the 1600 block of Sunny Lane, the 2700 block of Dawson Road, the 1700 block of West Broad Avenue, the 2300 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 1600 block of Maryland Drive, the 700 block of Cotton Avenue and the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Battery/family violence on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 2600 block of Pine Valley Road, the 900 block of North Davis Street, the 2300 block of Dominion Road, the 1700 block of West Oglethorpe Boulebvard, the 700 block of Mitchell Avenue, the 2300 block of Pradera Court, the 100 block of North Valencia Drive and the 2000 block of Indica Trail;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 500 block of North Cleveland Street, the 100 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 1400 block of Gillespie Avenue, the 400 block of Wadkins Avenue, the 900 block of Ashland Court, the 1200 block of Mobile Avenue, the 2400 block of Dawson Road, the 2500 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1300 block of South McKinley Street and the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue;
♦ Driving under the influence on the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Deceased person on the 1600 block of Whisperwood Street;
♦ Entering autos on the 700 block of West Fourth Avenue, the 1200 block of Westwood Drive, the 1800 block of Palmyra Road, the 300 block of Slater King Drive, the 600 block of West Fourth Avenue, the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue and the 400 block of Dorsett Avenue;
♦ Simple battery/family violence on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Rape on South Cleveland Avenue;
♦ Thefts by shoplifting on the 1000 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 2800 block of Nottingham Way, the 200 block of Cordele Road and the 1100 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Hit and run on 300 block of Gaines Avenue.
♦ Missing person on the 500 block of Fifth Street;
♦ Theft of lost or mislaid property on the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Open container of alcoholic beverage on the 300 block of West Highland Avenue;
♦ Battery on the 2000 block of Clark Avenue;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 3500 block of Habersham Road, the 1900 block of Skylane Drive, the 2400 block of Notthingham Way, the 900 block of Rosedale Avenue, the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive and the 1000 block of South McKinley Street;
♦ Entering autos on the 1500 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the 1800 block of Palmyra Road, the 1700 block of North Harding Street and the 600 block of 16th Avenue;
♦ Thefts by taking, motor vehicles, on the 600 block of Swift Street, the 1000 block of Swift Court and the 500 block of South Cleveland Street;
♦ Gunshots fired on the 1600 block of Maryland Drive;
♦ Unwanted guests on the 300 block of West Highland Avenue and the 900 block of Rosedale Avenue;
♦ Suspicious person in the 1500 block of Ken Gardens Road;
♦ Domestic complaint on the 200 block of Whitehead Drive;
♦ Aggravated battery on the 100 block of Baldwin Drive;
♦ Identity theft fraud on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Fraud on the 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue;
♦ Child in need of services on the 200 block of Thistle Court.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 36 calls on Friday, Saturday and the early hours of Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ 911 hang-ups on the 5000 block of Old Dawson Road, the 5600 block of Old Dawson Road and the 600 block of Henson Drive;
♦ Auto accidents on the 1400 block of South Mock Road/Fleming Road, the 300 block of Osprey Ridge Court and the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway;
♦ Burglary on the 6100 block of Elliott Drive;
♦ Contact persons on the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway, the 5200 block of Dower Avenue, the 2700 block of Astoria Drive, the 1400 block of South Mock Road, the 3800 block of Gillionville Road and the 800 block of Shelton Court;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 3900 block of Dove Avenue, the 300 block of Osprey Ridge Court, the 200 block of Gatewood Drive, the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 2800 block of Newcastle Lane and the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road;
♦ Injured animal on the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
♦ Auto accident/DUI on the 1100 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Inhumane treatment of animal on the 2900 block of Thrasher Avenue;
♦ Suspicious persons at Vanderbilt Drive and Newton Road and on the 2300 block of Betty’s Drive;
♦ Theft by taking on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Family violence on the 2600 block of Great Oak Street and the 1700 block of Wildflower Lane;
♦ Discharging firearm on the 400 block of Bluff Road;
♦ Unknown problem on the 2200 block of Austin Drive;
♦ Suspicious auto on the 2400 block of Cherry Laurel Lane;
♦ Speeding autos at Sylvester Highway and South County Line Road and the 4500 block of Sylvester Highway;
♦ Personal welfare check at Lily Pond Road and Newton Road;
♦ Animal at large on the 400 block of Old Pretoria Road;
♦ Follow-up on the 2800 block of Spring Flats Road;
♦ Entering auto on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 20 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarm sounded due to occupants testing on the 1000 block of Gordon Avenue and the 1500 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Auto accidents on the 2000 block of Dawson Road, Gillionville Road and Beattie Road, East Oglethorpe at South Mock Road, the 300 block of Osprey Ridge Court, North Jefforson Street and Fifth Avenue, North Jefferson Street and Pine Avenue, North Slappey Boulevard and Third Avenue, the 1100 block of South Westover Boulevard and the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Alarm system activations, no fire, on the 2400 block of Clarke Avenue, the 3800 block of Old Dawson Road and the 1800 block of Massey Drive;
♦ No incident found on arrival at the Liberty Expressway Southeast and North Jefferson Street, the 2300 block of Gail Avenue and 3800 Sylvester Highway;
♦ Structure fire at residence on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Medical assistance on the 1600 block of Whisperwood Street.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 47 calls on Sunday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one abdominal pain/problem, one unknown/man down call, four chest pain calls, 17 general sickness calls, one altered mental status, two stroke calls, three diabetic calls, two seizures, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt. Trauma calls included one overdose, one auto accident, four falls, one laceration and one assault. Other calls included a local transport and two medical alert activations.
