ALBANY -- Albany State University and Albany Technical College on Tuesday formalized a relationship that they say will provide additional educational and economic opportunities for Dougherty County and the region.
Albany State President Marion Fedrick and Albany Tech President Anthony Parker signed a memorandum of understanding between the two institutions during a ceremony at the Albany State West Campus.
“It’s a great day to be a Titan and a Ram,” Parker told the audience. “Albany Technical College and Albany State University provide much of the economic fuel for Dougherty County.
“Albany Technical College students are your neighbors. You see them at church, in Wal-Mart. They work in our factories, hospitals, (for) our industries, transportation providers, etc. They stay in southwest Georgia. They contribute to the economy of southwest Georgia.”
The purpose of the agreement is to “establish a cooperative relationship between ASU and ATC to facilitate mobility of students who have completed their associate's degree and desire to complete a baccalaureate degree,” the institutions said in a joint news release.
In practice, the agreement will make it easier for students who receive an associate's degree at Albany Tech to enroll at Albany State.
“This will create a viable pathway for some of our neighbors to earn associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in Albany,” Parker said.
Transfers will include associate of science and associate of applied science degrees to bachelor of science and bachelor of applied science degrees in nursing, accounting, marketing, business management, health care management, supply chain and logistics management, technology management, criminal justice, early childhood education, biology, and chemistry with a biology concentration.
“This agreement will enhance the future of students of both of these institutions,” Fedrick said during an interview following the signing ceremony
The agreement makes sense, with the two campuses being in such close proximity, as an opportunity to keep Albany Tech graduates in the community as they pursue additional studies once they graduate, said Emmett Griswold, ATC’s vice president for academic affairs.
“We want to make sure our students have options in seamless transfers to higher education once they leave Albany Technical College, to make work force development seamless in this area,” Griswold said. “And we think this is a good option.
“It should (impact) a good number of students. With Albany State being less than 10 miles away, they should see a good number of our students making the transition.”
