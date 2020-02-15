ALBANY -- With some Albany City Commission members questioning Dougherty County’s designation as the only county in the state with an unelected head of its tax department, a simple question has emerged: Why?
That is one avenue of inquiry raised by Mayor Bo Dorough, who has made looking into the issue a priority.
Turns out the answer dates back to the 1970s, when the county petitioned the state for a referendum on the issue. In 1974, Dougherty County presented a resolution to state lawmakers, who passed legislation allowing the question to be put on a ballot. The referendum, which was approved by voters, amended the state Constitution.
The County Commission in April 1976 created the position of tax director, who is appointed by the county administrator.
As is the case in counties with elected tax commissioners, the Dougherty County tax director collects taxes each year based on a tax digest approved by the state. The resolution also created the county’s board of tax assessors. The five-member board is appointed by the County Commission.
While appointed locally, the tax director and board of assessors must follow state law in carrying out their duties, County Attorney Spencer Lee said.
The issues that concern Dorough, and also City Commissioner Chad Warbington, have to do with property exemption of property for taxation given to nonprofit organizations.
“For 50 years, we’ve been doing it different than the other 158 counties in the state,” Warbington said. “You’ve got to go back and see how we got here in the first place. Definitely the public has spoken, not just with the mayor’s proposal. I support Bo on this.”
Lee said he doesn’t know of any particular issue that precipitated the change. However, he said, the appointed position does not alter the function of how the head of the tax office or assessors conduct business.
“I think that they felt like it would be better to consolidate the offices, the assessor (and) tax commissioner,” he said. “They consolidated it into one office.”
While the offices are consolidated, they are autonomous, Lee said.
“The Board of Assessors, the Board of Equalization, (both) operate under the state revenue code,” he said. “They do whatever the state revenue code says. The Board of Tax Assessors is an independent body.”
That includes working under the guidelines of state rules in granting exemptions to properties owned and operated by nonprofit groups.
“The county administrator hires the tax director, just as the county administrator hires the Public Works Department director and the other directors for Dougherty County,” Lee said.
Dougherty County Commissioner Lamar Hudgins, the longest-serving member of that body, said he is not aware of any issues with the tax director’s office.
Hudgins, who has served on the county's Finance Committee since taking office in 1993, during which time the county has had four tax directors, said the state basically audits the system annually. The Georgia Department of Revenue checks the sale of properties against the values assessed to them by the county.
If the amount of actual sales deviate from those on the county’s books, the state can penalize the county.
“If it varies 4 percent either way, the state says you have to re-value (property) or you can’t collect taxes anymore,” Hudgins said. “We get a report every year.”
The county tax director makes reports to the county, Albany and the Dougherty County School Board each year, he said.
“We have a 98 or 99 percent collection rate, and that’s really good,” Hudgins said. “I think it’s always worked very well.”
Hudgins said if the city or school board has any concerns, they can bring them to the county.
The Board of Tax Assessors also meets each month in sessions open to the public.
“If the mayor’s got a problem, we’d be glad to address any specific problems he has issues with,” Hudgins said. “What people don’t realize is the Board of Tax Assessors operates under state rules. The state monitors their assessments.”
Warbington said that for him, at least, the issue boils down to accountability.
“The tax commissioner ought to be responsible to the people of Dougherty County,” he said. “I believe there is an (argument) for the tax commissioner to be elected, to be responsible to the citizens.”
