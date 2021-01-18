Albany Exchange Club shifts from car show preparations to coronavirus testing site

ALBANY -- The Albany Exchange Club’s first car show was put on hold due to the spike in COVID-19 numbers, but the civic club's extensive fairgrounds will be put to a good purpose in the interim.
Beginning Friday the location at 810 S. Westover Blvd. will be the location for taking samples for coronavirus testing.
The club’s first car show and swap meet, originally scheduled for Feb. 12 and 13, has been rescheduled for April 30 and May 1.
“The Georgia Department of Public Health came to us about a week ago and asked if we would mind loaning them the Exchange Club Fairgrounds to do testing,” Ralph Paustian, the club's vice president, said. “We thought it would be a better use of the fairgrounds to allow the health department to use them as a drive-through site for testing for COVID.”
The testing site will be open six days a week, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, and health officials will have access to the location as long as needed, Paustian said.
The effort also reinforces the Exchange Club’s role as a community service organization, it said in a news release.
The fairgrounds, which encompass 103 acres, have room for plenty of cars, so they should provide a convenient and safe place where residents can get tested without getting out of the car, Paustian said. During the annual Exchange Club Fair, the grounds can handle parking for some 10,000 to 15,000 cars.
“You should be able to drive in, get tested and be out in 10 to 15 minutes,” Paustian said. “The fairgrounds are capable of handling quite a bit of traffic.”
Paustian, who has had a handful of tests due to being exposed to the virus by others who tested positive, said the process of taking samples through the use of a nasal swab is not too bad.
When the Exchange Club is able to hold its car show, it is expected to be an event that offers something for almost everyone. The club anticipates owners bringing hundreds of classic cars, including a 1930 Dusenberg valued at $1.4 million and a north Georgia club that will drive down in dozens of Model T and Model A Fords.
The car show also will serve as a swap meet where enthusiasts can sell hard-to-find parts for the old autos and an arts and crafts show. Entertainers will provide performances throughout the event, and on the evening the crowd will be treated to a demolition derby.
“This is going to be a blast,” Paustian said. “This is going to be a family event (with) something for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.