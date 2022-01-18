ALBANY — An annual financial check showed the city of Albany was on a firm financial footing for the 2021-2021 fiscal year, with the general fund showing a $4.3 million surplus for the year.
Transfers from utilities proceeds and other funds helped put that primary fund in a strong position in the event of a rainy day, a certified public accountant with the Mauldin & Jenkins firm told Albany City Commission members during a Tuesday report.
The report revealed the city has sufficient cash on hand to operate for seven months.
“I think the city of Albany is in pretty good financial health,” Miller Edwards said during his presentation. “I think you’re in a great position here. You’re stronger right now, I think, than I’ve ever seen your general fund.”
With the profitable Albany Utilities transferring funds into the city’s coffers, Albany has a source of income that many governments do not have, he said. The city also received some $21.6 million in federal funds out of the total of $74 million it received for the previous fiscal year. Such an influx of federal dollars is not unusual for an urban center such as Albany.
One area where the city could devote some attention in the future is on its pension funding, the accountant told commissioners.
“Your pension plan is not as well-funded as most governments’,” he said. “You pension fund is funded at about 60 percent. Most governments are funded at about 80 percent.
“I’m not saying you’ve done anything wrong. Maybe we need to spend a little time investing better in our pension plan, so we don’t have to go to future taxpayers.”
City staff had previously indicated the 2021-2021 fiscal year would show good news, but it was good to hear it from the company, Ward IV Commissioner Chad Warbington said during an interview following the meeting.
“For us to show a $4.3 million surplus, I jut think it’s outstanding and should be a real positive thing for citizens to hear,” he said.
The surplus was accomplished without increasing taxes or utility rates.
“That just shows the hard work of the staff,” Warbington said.
The Wrd IV Commissioner agreed that the commission should address the pension issue in the future, perhaps by offering a 401k plan into which new employees could opt in.
Taking part in his first work session after being sworn in last week, Ward II Commissioner Jalen Johnson said he was encouraged by the financial report.
“Hearing the good news we are in financially responsible shape is really encouraging,” he said. “To hear we could go seven months without bringing in another penny is fantastic. I think that is a good place to be.
“I’m always going to be someone who backs financially sound policies.”
