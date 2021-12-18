ALBANY – What’s a family holiday gathering without a big feast? While that tradition brings families together around big tables for Christmas, cooking fires also traditionally spike during the busy season.
This week, the Albany Fire Department cautioned chefs to keep an eye on the stove at all times to avoid becoming statistics.
About half of all fire fatalities in the United States involve cooking fires, Deputy Fire Chief Sebon Burns said, and blazes originating in kitchens tend to increase during the holiday season.
Statistics show “one-quarter of fire deaths occur when people put food on the stove and go to sleep,” he said. “If you’re sleepy, taking medications or consuming alcohol, don’t put anything on the stove.”
Another big no-no is leaving the kitchen while cooking food.
After a kitchen fire is ignited, it doubles in size each minute, so during an absence of a few minutes, a fire can quickly spread to cabinets and be out of control before the resident realizes the danger, Burns said.
He suggested taking a cooking utensil along when leaving the kitchen.
“Stay in the kitchen,” Burns said. “If you must leave the cooking area, take something with you to remind you. That could be a cooking spoon or an oven mitt, just anything to remind you.
“A lot of people get on the phone and they’re talking. … If you have that kitchen spoon in your hand, that’s going to remind you you have something on the stove.”
Parents also should spread the message of keeping an eye on the stove to children who may be left alone during the day over Christmas vacation and cooking for themselves while adults are at work.
Asked about firework safety, Burns said he would give the same advice on as he would for someone burning trash in the yard.
“They need to keep a water hose or other extinguishing device nearby,” he said. “(Stay) at least 50 feet from any structure.
“My main thing is never allow children to play with them or ignite them. The fire part of it is a big deal, but the injury part is more of a big deal.”
While modern space heaters are much more safe than the devices were in years past, they can still be a danger, the deputy chief said.
He advised individuals to make sure space heaters are at least 3-5 feet from flammable materials such as curtains, to turn them off while not in the room and to unplug them when leaving the residence.
