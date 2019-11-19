ALBANY – Electricity and firefighters’ work don’t go together, whether it’s in a blazing house, a car crash involving a utility pole or a power line downed in a storm.
This week, representatives from Georgia Power Co. instructed Albany Fire Department personnel on how to safely respond in the event of a fire at an electrical transformer station.
Three fire crews received the classroom training on both Monday and Tuesday, and a third group will attend on Wednesday.
“We’re educating the fire service, not just Albany Fire Department, but the fire services in Georgia about electrical safety and responding to fires in an electrical substation,” said Eric McClure, Georgia Power’s senior safety and health specialist for substation construction. “We’re equipping the fire services around the state with knowledge of what to look for.”
Fires at substations present a considerable hazard due to the high voltage the facilities handle, and the first rule is to wait for Georgia Power technicians to neutralize the danger at the scene.
McClure’s colleague, Verlon Quesenberry, outlined the extreme dangers of exposure to high voltage. Electrical burning of flesh produces a fourth-degree burn, which cooks human flesh into the marrow, he told the group of about 20 firefighters gathered at the department’s Honeysuckle Road training facility.
“They’ll get the call and then respond, and they will wait for us to go in and remove the electrical hazard,” McClure said.
Fire units often call the various municipal, state and regional electrical memberships to cut power at building fires to cut power to the structure so they can safely fight the blaze. So the process is much the same at electrical substations.
McClure said that, in addition to making scenes safe for first responders, the company also has trucks placed around the state to haul firefighting foam to the site of a substation blaze.
“One of the things about an electrical substation fire is it’s a Class B fire,” he said. “Georgia Power recognizes the best way to extinguish a Class B fire is by foam. We’ve got seven trailers placed around the state. We actually have a trailer in Albany. We’re going to be going up to 10 (trailers), if not more.”
McClure and Quesenberry have spoken with firefighters in Atlanta, Columbus and Macon as well as other cities.
“I’ve also gone to volunteer areas,” McClure said of small towns served by volunteer fire units. “There’s electricity in volunteer areas, too. We’re going to as many places as we can in the state to provide training so everybody can go home safely.”
A little under a third of the Albany department, which provides fire service in the city and unincorporated Dougherty County, will have received the training during the three-day period.
The remainder will be provided the information presented during the sessions, Assistant Fire Chief Rubin Jordan said.
“We’re doing this so our guys will know what to do if one of these (fires) occurs,” Jordan said. “We are always bringing in outside agencies to give training. We have obtained this information, and we will put it into our ongoing training. We will circulate the material.”