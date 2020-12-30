ALBANY — Albany first responders weren’t able to come together for a ceremony this year, but Fire Chief Cedric Scott honored those whose contributions deserved distinction over the last 12 months.
More than 250 gathered in 2019 for a dinner and recognition ceremony that this year was not possible due to the novel coronavirus.
“Most notably, we will not be able to come together as a family and celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of our personnel in the same way as we did last year, the fire department said in a statement. “However, we will be doing everything possible to make this year’s event a delightful and memorable experience.”
The theme for the year was a focus on the importance of teamwork, hard work and dedication to the community.
“In addition, we are spotlighting our personnel’s unflinching resolve to battle the unknown in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.
The following awards were presented: Firefighter of the Year, Fire Officer of the Year, Award of Merit, Medal of Valor, Unit Citation, Community Service Award, 911 Communications Supervisor of the Year, 911 Communications Officer of the Year, 911 Communications Courage Award, City Partnership Award, Community Partner Award, and the Fire Chief’s Award of Excellence.
In addition, promotions of five lieutenants and five captains and the announcement of a new assistant fire chief and Emergency Management Agency assistant were announced.
Those receiving the top awards were: Medal of Valor, John Thompson; Community Partner Award, Georgia-Pacific; Partnership Award, Shanan Heppard; 911 Communications Supervisor of the Year, Michelle Pinson; Fire Officer of the Year, Lt. Michael Padgett; 911 Communications Courage Award, Lynwood Parker; Community Service Award, Battalion Chief Michael Styles; 911 Communications Officer of the Year, Nikki Cook; Firefighter of the Year Award, Julius Brookins; Award of Merit, training officer Dwayne Mann and Chief’s Award of Excellence, Ronnie Polite.
Unit citations also will be awarded.
The Albany Fire Department provides fire protection throughout the city and Dougherty County.
