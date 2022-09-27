Albany Fire Department talks safety during Tuesday seminar

ALBANY – The rule of thumb is to use the annual time changes as the signal to check smoke detectors and batteries, but for Sheniquet Lincey, a fire inspector with the Albany Fire Department, checking more frequently is a better practice.
“I say check your smoke alarm every month and make sure your battery’s not dying,” Lincey said. “A lot of times you don’t know how long the battery has been on the shelf.”
Lincey gave a fire safety talk to a group of 25 Albany residents at a program Tuesday hosted by the Albany Recreation and Parks Department at the Thornton Community Center in east Albany.
Not surprisingly, unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of house fires in the United States, and the fire inspector spent time covering that topic as well.
One rule of thumb to remember when a phone call or other interruption takes the mind off what’s going on in the kitchen is to take a potholder or cooking implement outside of the room. That way there’s a reminder in hand to divert attention back to the unattended stove.
“Not cooking with long sleeves on" is another one, Lincey said. “Those clothes can catch fire.”
After cooking fires, blazes related to home heating are No. 2 on the list of largest contributors to house fires, and faulty wiring rounds out the top three.
Lincey recommended checking to make sure heaters and heating systems are working properly and that filters are clean.
In the event of a fire, it is important, she said, to have a plan for getting out of the home safely.
