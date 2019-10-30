ALBANY – The Albany Fire Department pitched in on Wednesday with a donation to help women battling breast cancer and allowed attendees to release their inner kindergartner by blowing pink bubbles as a more environmentally alternative to releasing pink balloons.
The month of October is designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is associated with the color pink. The theme of the Wednesday event was “Beat It,” as in the Michael Jackson song and as a declaration of determination to defeat cancer.
Firefighter Marcus Glass, a fire investigator with the department, presented a check for $3,919.94 to Cynthia George, CEO of Horizons Community Solutions, prior to the release of the bubbles.
“That was in two days” of fundraising, Glass said during an interview following the ceremony. “We set up at The (Albany) Mall. We did it for two days from 9 ‘til 2. They were giving $100 bills.”
The Cancer Coalition of South Georgia, part of Horizons’ mission, helps people who cannot afford testing and treatment in a 32-county area.
“I’m so proud of people who are busy saving lives all day, every day,” George told the audience. “Our fire department decided to reach out and tackle another issue. This was his (Glass’) idea. He initiated it and made it happen. This is what we do in a community like Albany. We have a very caring community.”
Albany’s Cancer Coalition was one of the first cancer coalitions in the state or Georgia and is one of about five that are still active, George said.
“We’re the point of contact for doctors and hospitals to work with uninsured patients and underinsured patients,” George told The Herald after the ceremony. “We provide colon cancer screenings as well.”