ALBANY — The Good Life City has a Grinch with an apparent ear for music.
Alex Reshetnichenko, the lead violinist for both the Albany and Valdosta Symphony Orchestras, who has been teaching orchestra in Albany for more than two decades, has been missing a classic violin, its case and two bows since mid-July. Reshetnichenko describes the missing instrument as “a work of Alfredo Contino, 1920.” He adds that also missing is “a nice violin case with the violin and two bows: one bow is a work of Hermann Richard Pfretzschner, another one is a Coda carbon fiber bow.”
Reshetnichenko said that someone may have the violin who is not aware of its ownership, since there is no contact information in the missing case. He said he is willing to offer a $5,000 reward for the return of the instrument.
Anyone who knows of the possible whereabouts of the violin or has any tips as to its possible whereabouts is encouraged to contact Reshetnichenko at (706) 989-5009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.