Albany groups will mark Juneteenth with three events focusing on black lives matter

ALBANY — The tagline for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday has long been that it is “A day on, not a day off” from work.
This year, organizers in Albany are using the traditional Juneteenth celebration as a rallying point to focus on issues important to the black community.
Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, is a day commemorating the day in 1865 when a Union general read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all slaves in the state were free.
This year, three events are planned for Juneteenth, which falls on Friday.
On Thursday, there will be a virtual town hall meeting beginning at 6 p.m.
“We’re having a group of panelists discussing this moment in history, the state of African-Americans,” said Sherell Byrd, co-chair of the Albany advocacy group Sowega Rising, one of the hosts for the events. “We’re focusing the entire conversation of black lives and Black Lives Matter. (This is) Albany’s response to the nation’s ongoing discussion and the different demonstrations that have been happening across the country.”
One topic of discussion will be the defunding of the police movement, which has emerged as a theme after several killings of black victims by police, including the Memorial Day death of George Floyd that led to weeks of protests around the country.
“We’re going to keep the conversation as local as possible,” Byrd said.
Panelists for the discussion will include Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley, Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young, prison reform advocates Jimmie Gardner and Stet Frazier, and Kiara Jackson, president of the Albany-Dougherty branch of the NAACP.
Gardner was cleared of a crime for which he was falsely accused and spent 26 years in prison, Byrd said.
Viewers can watch the town hall on the Sowega Rising Facebook page or on Zoom. To register through Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtd-2urD0rHdJ3ePkv6OqGL-xLM51AjIPT.
While Albany has different issues than those in other cities, including Minneapolis, Minn., where Floyd died after a police officer kept his knee on top of his upper body for nearly nine minutes, the concept of defunding the police applies, Byrd said. The idea is not to eliminate police departments, but to provide resources that will address underlying issues, such as mental illness.
Byrd said her eyes were opened when she did a ride-along with officers during a shift.
“The entire shift that night, most of the calls were for mental health,” she said. “There was not much police could do when they got there, because they’re not trained for that.”
On Tuesday, the Albany City Commission discussed a suggestion that it provide counselors to help address mental health and domestic violence issues. The Albany Police Department also has supported the formation of a crisis intervention center in the city.
A team of community service providers is one way to address the issue, Byrd said. In some instances, 911 could dispatch someone who can help defuse a domestic dispute, for example.
On Friday, a candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at Mary Young Cummings Memorial Park, 423 Holloway Avenue. It will include speakers, singing and the release of Chinese lanterns at the conclusion, Byrd said.
On Saturday, participants will gather at 10 a.m. at the Charles Sherrod Civil Rights Park, located at the corner of Jackson Street and Highland Avenue. From there, a protest march will proceed to the Veterans Park Amphitheater next to the Albany Civic Center.
A program at the amphitheater will begin at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing during the gathering.
“This is a community collaboration of several groups that came together for this cause,” Byrd said of the three days of events. “I want to stress this is not a black event. This is a community event for everybody who cares about black lives and wants to see racism ended.”
Instead of focusing on blacks being killed by cops, they should be more concerned with black on black crime. Blacks are 15 times more likely to get killed by other blacks than they will by police officers. Some reason the blacks are not concerned with black on black crime, mostly because there is no political gain to be made from it. Black lives only matter when they are killed by the police.
