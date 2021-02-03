Albany gun buyback scheduled for April 1

ALBANY — After more than 30 years, the city of Albany will sponsor a gun buyback that is designed to take unneeded and unwanted guns out of circulation.
The April 1 event will be a “no-questions-asked” opportunity for residents to turn over firearms with which they would like to part company for whatever reason. In order for an individual to qualify for a gift certificate in exchange for a gun, the weapon must be in working order.
Albany Police Department officers will be on hand to take custody of firearms in the drive-through event, Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington, who chairs a public safety task force established last year by the Albany City Commission, said. The buyback effort is one of that task force’s initiatives and will come at no cost to the city.
“You’ll have the gun in your trunk, pop the trunk,” he said. “Within the police there are some experts on guns. They will be there to assess the guns and make sure it’s a viable gun that needs to be off the streets.”
Serial numbers of the firearms will be checked, and if a gun is found to have been stolen, police will attempt to return it to the rightful owner, Warbington said.
Task force members are not sure what kind of response the buyback event will produce.
“This is just one spoke in the wheel of (removing) guns that shouldn’t be on the streets,” Warbington said. “I guess based on the success of the event, it will propel us to do another event, or (not). We’re just trying to get guns somebody’s willing to trade for a gift card. We want those guns off the streets.”
There could be a number of reasons someone would want to dispose of a weapon from the home, the commissioner said.
“Just citizens in general who have a gun they’re not comfortable with, I’d encourage them to take this opportunity to get rid of them,” he said. “If some dynamic has changed in the home, the death of a loved one. Maybe someone (is) suffering from depression.
“COVID has changed a lot of dynamics. They may not feel comfortable selling it. This will be an opportunity to get rid of the gun if they feel uncomfortable having it in their home.”
Sponsors have come forward to provide gift cards, Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard said. The city is hoping others come forward as the date of the buyback comes closer.
Howard said he is not sure how successful the city’s last gun buyback effort proved to be more than three decades ago. The April 1 buyback will be preceded by public service announcements alerting the public to the event.
“I’m for anything to get the guns out of the wrong people’s hands,” said Howard, who also is a member of the task force.
After violent crime in the city declined in 2020 during the early months of the pandemic lockdown, it exploded in ensuing months. There were 22 fatal shootings in the city during the year, and the task force was formed to come up with solutions to help stem the violence.
Some of the shootings involved military-style guns with high-capacity magazines.
Ward VI Commissioner and task force member Demetrius Young said he has doubts that the buyback will reach the criminal element involved in that cycle of violence. One of the biggest drivers of violent crime is the easy availability of firearms, he said.
“Folks who have illegal guns, those are the folks who will not give up illegal guns,” Young said. “All we can do is try to do it by inches. If this is the way we start, that’s some incremental progress.”
Ultimately, much of the progress will come from police making arrests and prosecutors making cases stick, Young said.
“That’s what it boils down to in resolving the issue, good old-fashioned police work, rooting out the source of guns in this community,” Young said. “I think you have to follow up the line, the sheer number of guns on the street is the issue and the lax laws Georgia has in terms of carrying everywhere.
“The stats will show you, here in Albany ... we try to pretend like a lot of these shootings are random. In Albany, more often than not shootings are not random. These people know each other.”
