ALBANY -- The fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Albany man who crashed his car Friday morning on First Avenue is under investigation.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the victim as Montravious Gibson.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene in the 600 block of First Avenue where he crashed into a fence and bushes.

“He was shot multiple times,” Fowler said. “We don't know exactly where the shooting (took place). We don’t know if he was driving to the hospital or trying to get away."

