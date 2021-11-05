featuredpopularurgent Albany gunshot victim dies at scene of crash Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com Alan Mauldin Author email Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALBANY -- The fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Albany man who crashed his car Friday morning on First Avenue is under investigation.Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the victim as Montravious Gibson. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene in the 600 block of First Avenue where he crashed into a fence and bushes.“He was shot multiple times,” Fowler said. “We don't know exactly where the shooting (took place). We don’t know if he was driving to the hospital or trying to get away." Recommended for you +34 PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves World Series Parade Scenes from the Atlanta Braves World Series Parade on Friday, Nov. 5. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Fowler Victim Shooting Criminal Law Albany Gunshot Dougherty County Crash Homicide Fatal Shooting Alan Mauldin Author email Follow Alan Mauldin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More News Pets Guy Finds A Freezing Kitten While Hiking In The Snow | The Dodo 1 hr ago 0 News Tide reaches major flood level in South Carolina, with more expected over the weekend By Judson Jones and Monica Garrett, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 +5 Multimedia centerpiecefeatured GET OUT THERE: Five things to do this weekend in the Albany area – Nov. 5-7 Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com Updated 1 hr ago 0 News featuredpopularurgent Albany gunshot victim dies at scene of crash Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com Updated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News ASK AMY: A granddaughter requests gran's bequest ‘Tis the Season’ for IMDb TV’s 2021 Holiday Streaming Lineup: See What’s Coming for Free Angelina Jolie reacts to Gulf Nations apparently banning 'Eternals' ‘9 to 5’ Reunion! Dolly Parton to Guest Star on ‘Grace and Frankie’ » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesInvestor: Mabry Motel, other Albany eyesores are coming downMonroe edges Westover in fight-marred gameGeorgia Gov. Brian Kemp files complaint against Biden vaccine mandates; Democrats call it a 'political stunt'Judge says 'there appears to be intentional discrimination' in Arbery jury selection, but allows trial to move forward with 1 Black jurorGeorgia Senate race now a tossup, according to UVA Crystal BallGAIL DRAKE: Judge Willie Lockette and the Fred Flintstone CaseHerschel's run hits AlbanyAlbany State University football player killed after being hit by transit busCARLTON FLETCHER: Lee County, others rake in tax dollars Albany left on the tableDeerfield-Windsor, other Region 1-A Private schools leaving GHSA for GISA Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Demolition of Carmike Theater in AlbanyGET OUT THERE: Five things to do this weekend in the Albany area – Nov. 5-7PHOTOS: Monroe vs. Westover FootballON THE MARKET: Northwest Albany home will brighten your life with ceiling to floor windowsPHOTOS: Albany State University football vs. Morehouse CollegePHOTOS: Chehaw Park Boo At The ZooPHOTOS: Voters in three Albany City Commission races go to the pollsPHOTOS: Phoebe women’s health fair focuses on Breast Cancer AwarenessInterior design trends from the 1920s to todayPHOTOS: Trunk or Treat at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Tifton Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.