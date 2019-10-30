Albany has a self-image problem, consultant tells leaders

ALBANY – Albany ... we need to talk.
You know that thing you do where you’re always putting yourself down? That’s not doing anybody any good.
Those were the sentiments – if not the wording – shared during a Wednesday meeting of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission as a major stumbling block by a group developing a work force plan for the community.
Albany and Dougherty County have some good news, like the improvement of the school system’s graduation rate from 66 percent to 86 percent over a few years, but the negative image shared by many residents persists, said Greg Wilson, public service assistant with the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, which is drafting the work force development plan.
Wilson gave an update on plan progress at the meeting.
That some residents have a negative perception of the county is not a surprise, EDC President Justin Strickland said during an interview following the meeting.
“It’s something we’d heard before,” he said.
Wilson’s group’s work in Albany has included speaking with manufacturers, businesses owners, students and others in the community.
“Work force development is the key issue within the economic development currently,” Strickland said.
To improve the imaging problem, EDC has launched marketing campaigns, including Only One Albany which included local media ads in 2015 and 2016 and which still has a presence online, and Made In Albany, which highlights products made locally that residents can find on store shelves.
“The point of the (Only One Albany) campaign was to encourage the citizens to be proud of the things that we have here,” Strickland said. “We wanted people to be proud of the products that are made in the community.”
The EDC also is pointing out good news such as the improved graduation rates.
“At the same time, we recognize we’ve got a lot to work on,” Strickland said. “We’ll be looking to re-energize the community to do better.”
Wilson had better news in his report to EDC board members.
There are opportunities for people in Dougherty County and resources that make the area attractive.
“Y’all have a lot of resources in this community,” he said. “A lot of communities would be jealous to have the opportunities you have."
Among high school and college graduates, the group found that there is a sense that there are no opportunities in the area, Wilson said.