JEKYLL ISLAND -- The Albany Herald received three awards, including first place for all daily newspapers for its website designed by Joel Kight, during the Georgia Press Association's 2021 Better Newspaper Contest on Friday at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel during the group's 134th annual convention.
A photo gallery by Albany State University photographer Reginald Christian, which appeared on The Herald's website, AlbanyHerald.com, took second place in the Best Photo Gallery category, and a column by Herald editor Carlton Fletcher took second place in the Best Serious Column category.
The Valdosta Daily Times won the Freedom of Information Award for doing the most during 2020 to uphold the principles of the First Amendment and to protect the public’s right to know. Through editorials, columns and the Valdosta Daily Times Video Editorial Series, Valdosta Daily Times Editor Jim Zachary championed the public’s right to know and explained the challenges of government transparency during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the fourth time in five years that The Valdosta Daily Times has won GPA’s Freedom of Information Award. Judging for the award is provided by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Two young journalists were honored as winners of GPA’s Emerging Journalist Awards. Journalists younger than 30 with less than five years of experience writing professionally for a newspaper — one from the state’s daily newspapers and one from the state’s weeklies — were honored for demonstrating excellence and maintaining high standards of quality and ethics. The daily newspaper winner is Rick Wooten of the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus. The weekly newspaper winner was Jill Holloway of the Post-Searchlight in Bainbridge.
The Photo of the Year was taken by Riley Bunch of The Valdosta Daily Times. It depicts a young protester in front of a police line in downtown Atlanta in May 2020 when the city joined nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. All first-place winners in photo categories are considered for Photo of the Year.
Winners in the GPA Better Newspaper Contest were honored for their outstanding achievements in newspaper journalism. Entries were judged in seven divisions based on circulation. This year’s judging was done by members of the South Carolina Press Association. A total of 49 newspapers entered at least one category in this year’s contest.
General Excellence Awards are based on overall evaluation of the newspaper. Points toward General Excellence are earned based on awards in contest categories and in Georgia Press Association’s advertising contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.