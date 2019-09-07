ALBANY -- Call it a last hoorah, a victory lap of sorts.
But when the Albany High School Class of 1954 holds its 11th -- and, unless plans change, final -- reunion at the Bradford Court clubhouse on Sept. 27 and 28, the last class to graduate from the original AHS building on Jefferson Street plans to go out with a bang.
With a couple of weeks left before the big day, AHS Class of '54 Reunion Group Treasurer Taylor Harrison said 36 of the 204 graduates have RSVPed their plans to attend the two-day event.
"This will be our swan song," Reunion Group Chairwoman Katie Gunnels said. "Since our 20th reunion (in 1974!), we've held a gathering every five years. There are, as you would expect, a lot from our class who have passed away or are no longer able to attend an event like this, so we thought we'd get together with everyone who can one last time.
"It really doesn't make sense to talk about another reunion (in 2024) because everyone will be about 90 then. But still, a 65th class reunion is something special."
As Gunnels, Harrison and Reunion Group Vice Chairman Brinson Phillips talk about the members of their class -- including those both still kicking up their heels and the departed -- it's easy to note a sense of camaraderie among the former classmates.
"The members of our graduating class have always been a fairly close group," Phillips says, and that starts the trio talking about memories from their days at Albany High. "There are four couples we can think of from the class who married each other. I think that's why we've had successful reunions over the years; everyone has always enjoyed getting together."
Harrison, Phillips and Gunnels, who breaks out a box of photos and other memorabilia items as the trio reminisces, talk about the football game at which Lavon Payton ran back three touchdowns on kickoffs, about the cavalier attitude of the coaches during "a much different day than it is now," about Gunnels' long tenure as a majorette (she was the school's first mascot at age 8 and remained a part of the band through high school). They talk about friends lost and others who are battling against Father Time.
On the first day of the reunion -- the 27th -- the group will meet for cocktails and a 5:30 p.m. group photo at the Bradford Court clubhouse off Westgate. ("We chose that location because everything is handicapped accessible," Gunnels said.) There also will be a meet-and-greet and dinner. The following evening, Class of '54 attendees will gather at 5 p.m. for cocktails, hors doeuvres and music from their era.
"We're telling everyone to bring their wheelchairs, walkers and whatever else they might need, but to come out for this last reunion," Gunnels said. "I can promise those able to attend that we're going to go out in style."
For additional information about the Class of '54 reunion, contact Gunnels at (229) 432-2073.