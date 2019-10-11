Albany hometown citizen inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — Albany hometown citizen and current Atlanta resident, retired Rear Adm. Wendi Lea Bryan Carpenter, has been inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame.
The announcement was made by retired Army Col. Paul Longgrear of Pine Mountain, Hall of Fame founder and director.
“Adm. Carpenter is among the 15 Hall of Famers inducted into the Class of 2019,” Longgrear said. “Their photos, together with those of the previous 100 inductees, will hang on the Heroes Wall of the Floyd Building in the State Capitol complex in Atlanta.”
Carpenter entered the U.S. Navy through Aviation Officer Candidate School in 1977, one of the second class of women who were commissioned via AOCS. She received the Navy “Wings of Gold” upon graduating first in her class, becoming the 31st woman designated as a naval aviator.
Carpenter was selected as the first multi-engine flight instructor for the new T-44 aircraft, attaining a flawless safety record with 800-plus hours of flight instruction. She would go on to qualify in multiple aircraft in various capacities, completing her flying career with 3,500-plus hours of accident and incident-free missions.
She left active duty in 1985, remaining in the Naval Reserves until being recalled to active duty multiple times after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. During one tour she was cited for relief efforts following Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
She became a rear admiral in 2004, and was the first U.S. Navy woman pilot to achieve one- and two-star flag rank. Following retirement, she was appointed the first female president of the State of New York Maritime College.
Over the course of her career she has been awarded decorations including the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, Joint Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit (three awards), Navy Commendation Medal (five awards), Navy Achievement Medal and the Maritime Administration Achievement Medal as well as other unit awards.
Retired Army Col. Rick White, Hall of Fame co-director and board chairman, said nominees for induction must have ties to Georgia and qualify in one of three categories: valor for heroic action in combat; outstanding achievement while in service; or significant local, state or national contributions after leaving active duty.
“This year’s honorees will be inducted at the Seventh Annual Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame Ceremony and Banquet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 at St. Luke Ministry Center, 301 11th St. in Columbus,” White said. “This annual event is open to the public, and I encourage all interested Georgians to attend.”
For reservation details, visitors are invited to access the Hall of Fame website at gmvhof.org.