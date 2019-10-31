ALBANY – When Johnnie Johnson Jr. led a strike of more than 200 fellow black Albany Public Works employees in 1972, he didn’t know whether he would be allowed to keep his job.
Johnson and other workers also filed a federal lawsuit that same year, which they won. The suit resulted in black workers achieving equality in pay and opportunities to advance up the ranks of city workers.
On Thursday, the city of Albany rededicated the newly renovated Public Works Department building at 1900 North Monroe Street as the Johnnie Johnson Jr. Public Works Facility.
At the time of his late father taking legal action, Yaz Johnson said during an interview following the Thursday ceremony, black workers were placed exclusively in the most menial jobs, could not apply for supervisory positions and even had separate Christmas parties from their white counterparts.
“This is awesome, a monumental event, this dedication,” Johnson said. “For one, because what my dad did here in the city of Albany basically changed the city work force. He filed a lawsuit (over) unequal pay, unequal work practices, totally about black city employees not being paid equal to their (counterparts).”
Johnson said his father risked everything but did what was right.
The building was first renamed in 2016 as the Johnnie Johnson Jr. Memorial Building.
“My dad said 'enough is enough,'” Yaz Johnson said. “Two hundred sixty black employees walked off the job, causing the largest – the only – city strike here in Albany. He sacrificed his livelihood, he sacrificed his job so black people in Albany could be treated equally.”
After the ribbon-cutting outside, Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and City Manager Sharon Subadan removed a cardboard rectangle taped outside the conference room to reveal a plaque underneath revealing its naming as the Phil Roberson Conference Room in honor of Roberson, the retiring assistant city manager.
Roberson worked his way up in the Public Works Department, which he eventually headed before moving to the Government Center as assistant city manager in 2016.
“I worked nearly 40 years here,” both in that building and an older building still standing but no longer used that was constructed in the 1950s, Roberson told The Herald.
"This building was build in the '70s and hadn't ever had any sort of rehabilitation, so it was in dire need of renovation," he said.
Subadan said the renovation will give department employees a better work environment and said a food court is planned for the building in the future.
“We support his legacy of employee respect,” Hubbard said of Johnnie Johnson Jr. “(He) helped turn what was a segregated city work force into a representative work force.”
The renovation of the building is part of a plan to modernize government facilities across the city, she said.
“As you know, I love it when a plan comes together,” Hubbard said. “This and all future plans will come together.”