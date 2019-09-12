ALBANY — The Albany Fire Department is hosting this year's three-day Georgia Fire Services Conference at the Albany Civic Center.
Bringing in fire departments from all over the state, the purpose of the conference is for those working as firefighters and in department leadership positions to sharpen their skills, learn about new standards and training, coping with stress on the job, disaster response, performance appraisals and applicant processing.
The conference also offers an opportunity for fellowship and networking, with the agenda including meal and entertainment opportunities.
"This is our chance to make a difference today and beyond," Ronnie Cowart, chaplain for the Georgia State Firefighters Association, said.
Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott said months of planning went into the event, which is held annually to help firefighters and their supervisors "reach the highest heights."
The public safety workers in the Albany area have seen their share of stressful experiences, especially through several severe weather events over the last two years — the most recent being Hurricane Michael nearly a year ago.
"We appreciate you coming out to help us," Scott said of those times. "We are a resilient community, and we will stand."
Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard was unable to attend the opening ceremony on Thursday but did send a video message encouraging attendees of the conference to take advantage of some of the attractions the city has to offer.
"Have some fun while you are here, and spend a lot of money," she quipped. "You are always welcome to visit Albany, Georgia, and I hope you will come again."
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas grew up in firehouses, the son of a firefighter. During that time, he said he gained an appreciation for the obstacles those in the job face, as well as the strange calls that sometimes come in.
"I really appreciate the things that you do," he said.
Cohilas also echoed Hubbard's remarks by encouraging those at the conference to take advantage of what the Albany area has while they are here.
"It is very rare to find country and city in the same place," he said.
Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy spoke during his welcome comments on the role firefighters play in emergency planning and response.
"We are proud of all of you and your service," McCoy said.
State Fire Marshal Jeff Hogan came into his current role in January after serving 36 years in a firefighting career in metro Atlanta. Prior to that, he said, he did not know much about the fire marshal's office.
The office, based in Atlanta, is responsible for inspections at various facilities. There are a limited number of inspectors, and the budget is not at the ideal level — and even likely to shrink.
Changes have had to be made, such as converting investigators to a 24-hour on-call schedule rather than a strict 8 a.m.-5 p.m. schedule.
"We can't put public safety off until the next day," Hogan said at the conference.
Hogan also said plans are being made to make his office run more efficiently, such as giving inspectors the ability to file reports electronically via a tablet device.
"We are trying to do the best for fire services and the end user," he said. "I am really trying to push initiatives to make things better."
He also emphasized that he is making himself available to fire departments that need help working through an issue, even if it is a temporary fix.
"I will talk to you about your problem," Hogan said.
The conference is expected to run through Saturday.