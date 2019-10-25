Albany hosts Paint the Town Pink

ALBANY — The city of Albany's Recreation and Parks department and Downtown Albany hosted Paint the Town Pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Government Center Plaza on Friday. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., food trucks provided lunch and visitors enjoyed live entertainment.
Jennifer Parks
Staff Writer
I'm a 2007 graduate of Georgia Southern University, and I've been a reporter for The Albany Herald since 2008. I cover news related to health care, Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, SOWEGA Council on Aging and other areas as assigned.
