Albany hosts Paint the Town Pink
The city of Albany's Recreation and Parks department and Downtown Albany hosted Paint the Town Pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Government Center Plaza on Friday. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., food trucks provided lunch and visitors enjoyed live entertainment.

 Staff Photo: Jennifer Parks

