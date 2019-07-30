ALBANY — The Albany Housing Authority will partner with first responders to host two National Night Out events — one in Leesburg and one in Albany.
The first event will be held in Leesburg on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in partnership with the Lee County Police Department. Leesburg Police Chief Chris Prokesh and other officials will be at the event, which will be held at the Lee County Recreational Basketball Gym located at 120 Starksville Avenue North.
Representatives from the Leesburg Police Department S.R.O. Division, Lee County Public Safety Fire/EMS and Lee County E-911 Dispatchers will be present at the event, and there will be school supplies for first-sixth-grade students.
The Albany Housing Authority will also host a National Night Out event, or as they have named it: "Giving Neighborhood Crime a Going Away Party" in Albany on Tuesday.
"We're looking to do our best to eliminate crime everywhere, not just in one particular area, but anywhere that we have residents," Albany Housing Authority CEO William Myles said. "People want to have a decent quality of life, and we want to stand with them and say, 'Hey, we support you, and we want to try and offer you all the resources and support that we can.'"
Representatives from the Albany Police Department will be at the event in Albany, which will take place at the Lincoln Elementary Magnet School Gym, located at 518 W. Society Ave., from 6-9 p.m.
"I love to see it as a part of community policing," Myles said. "The community will have an opportunity to see and interact with the APD, which is always a great thing, but at the same time, letting them know that we can have have a safe community. We're going to come together and show what a community can look like and can be like free from crime."
Myles said this year's event is incorporating the initiative #BuildingABetterAlbany and is designed to show the community how to stand together against crime.
"The actual event is located in one of our particular communities, so we like to set a positive example in those areas because a lot of times they have a negative connotation or a negative stigma attached to them," Myles said. "We want to show the community that we believe in our community, we support our community. We want to have events such as this to let them know we stand in solidarity in eliminating crime, providing positive alternatives for kids and for families. People in public housing deserve a decent quality of life as well, so ... at this event, we look forward to showing (that)."
School supplies will be given out at the event in Albany as well, and Myles said there will be refreshments. There will also be arts and crafts and face-painting for the children who attend, and the AHA will provide resources to attendees as well.