ALBANY -- The city of Albany received a special allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds in the amount of $523,987 to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. This allocation will be issued through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed by President Trump on March 27 to respond to the growing effects of Albany’s public health crisis.
The Department of Community and Economic Development will seek to prioritize the unique needs of low- and moderate-income persons in partnership with the Public Health Department, local nonprofits and businesses.
“Albany has been considered a 'hot spot' where COVID-19 has spread rapidly," Shelena Hawkins, director of the Department of Community and Economic Development, said. "The virus has infected over 1,300 residents and claimed the lives of over 80 residents. This unique federal funding will be critical in responding to our community’s immediate needs.”
A virtual public hearing will be held on April 30 from noon-1:30 p.m. to obtain input into the prioritization of CARES Act funding. Attendees will be able to access the virtual meeting via a computer or mobile device.
For more information on this meeting, contact Hawkins at shawkins@albanyga.gov.
