ALBANY — The end-of-year holidays are a time when hearts and purses are opened to provide a little extra for people in need in our communities.
The Albany Humane Society is making sure pooches and felines aren’t left out as it is asking for food, treats and other necessities for the animals in its care.
Some of the bounty collected also will be made available to pet owners who are struggling to pay for food, said Lulu Kaufman, director at the organization.
“We have approximately 200 animals at the shelter,” she said. “Our animals go through 200 pounds of food a day. That’s just the dogs.”
Cats consume another 30 or so pounds of food each day.
While the Humane Society has not seen a significant spike in owners looking to surrender their animals due to financial difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of animals coming in for that reason has remained steady, Kaufman said.
“We had two today I just got off the phone with,” she said. “It happens every day.”
When possible the Humane Society helps pets stay in their homes.
“What we try to do is find a way to assist them, find a way so (pet owners) can keep them and not bring them into the shelter,” she said. “If it’s a situation where they can’t afford food, we’ll help them out with food. If it’s a fencing issue, we’ll try to help them with fencing.
“We do whatever we can so people can keep their animals.”
The Humane Society holds three food drives each year, at Thanksgiving, Christmas and in July. That helps keep up with the constant demand.
“We have a lot of mouths to feed,” Kaufman said. “We are in need all the time. What we really need, more than anything else, are bags of dry dog food.
“I am so thankful and grateful to the community for what they do for the animals at the Albany Humane Society. “We are so grateful for the support and donations from the community.”
Animal lovers can drop off donations at 1705 W. Oakridge Drive from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Monday for the food drive, but donations are welcome year around.
During the Thanksgiving holiday the Humane Society is thankful for another milestone as it has met the goal of adopting out or transferring 1,000 dogs to animal rescue groups.
“We hit that around the seventh of November,” Kaufman said. “We still have one month left, and we can far exceed our goal. We are saving so many lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.