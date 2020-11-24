ALBANY — The Albany Humane Society is back in business and at nearly full operation after a temporary shutdown earlier this year when a state stop order forced the facility to halt animal intakes.
The Humane Society addressed all of the complaint items that led the Georgia Department of Agriculture to issue the stop order that went into effect on Oct. 21, and has been able to resume intakes of new animals.
The main substance of the complaint involved roaches in the building, sealing of concrete flooring, damaged ceiling tiles, the temperature of a freezer used to store dead animals until disposal, and other items.
“They came back two weeks later and we (had) worked, painting, sealing floors,” said Lulu Kafman, who took over as shelter director on July 21. “They came back two weeks later and said it looks like a completely different place.”
The department also required employees to undergo hands-on training on euthanization.
Eight of the Humane Society’s employees had virtual training online prior to the state action, Kaufman said. A live training session that had been scheduled for March 15 had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
The shelter also has drawn criticism for halting operations during the pandemic. Two employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus early during the emergency, so the measure was taken to protect both staff and the public.
The shelter did not accept new animals for about 2 1/2 months, but continued to accept dogs in bite cases and those deemed potentially dangerous or vicious to the public, Kaufman said.
In all, the Humane Society spent about $2,000, and board members contributed thousands more in paint and sealing materials, she said.
The scope of the work included replacing all damaged framework and ceiling tiles, epoxy sealing for cement, painting of walls in the canine adoption area, exterior trim work, storing of all bedding and food in bins and containers, organizing the storage area and repairing or replacing outdoor fencing.
During the worst of the pandemic, exterminators were not allowed to treat the building, Kaufman said, but that has been corrected. Animals had to be moved outside of their quarters during that time, so the process took about a week.
A regular extermination schedule also has been resumed, and the large freezer is functioning after about $1,500 in repairs were performed.
Access to the building is restricted due to the pandemic; hence, there has not been a return to full operations. Potential animal adopters can schedule appointments to select an animal, however.
“Everything is running smoothly at the Humane Society,” Kaufman said. “We have passed all of those (action items)
“A lot of people donated their time. It took a community effort to get us back on track.”
