Albany Humane Society to offer up a half-dozen 'beautiful, friendly' dogs for adoption

ALBANY — How much is that doggie in the window? On Saturday it’s $160, and some of these friendly, available pooches will be already spayed and neutered.
The Albany Humane Society holds adoption events about once a month, and on Saturday six dogs and maybe a few furry kittens will be on hand from noon to 4 p.m. outside Pet Supplies Plus at 1224 N. Westover Blvd. in Albany.
Usually there is a wait for animals, but with some of them having been spayed or neutered already, that won’t be the case in some instances.
“(Pet adoptees) will be able to take them home that day,” Humane Society Director Lulu Kaufman said.
The selection set to be brought out on Saturday includes some recent arrivals to the shelter as well as some who have been there longer, but all are ready to find their forever home, Kaufman said. All of the dogs are people- and dog-friendly.
“They’re all beautiful, healthy, friendly, highly adoptable dogs,” she said.
The shelter sent out about 36 dogs to an adoption shelter on Tuesday, but still had around 150 dogs on hand. The number coming in is constant for the shelter, which houses strays and other dogs collected by officials with the city of Albany and Dougherty County.
Despite the never-ending supply of new arrivals, the Humane Society has managed to keep them moving out.
“Albany Humane is at a 90% save rate for the third year in a row, which means we are saving 90% of the animals that are coming in to the shelter,” Kaufman said.
The Humane Society also would appreciate any donations during the four-hour adoption event.
“We can use puppy food and dog food,” the director said. “They can come by and donate, donate food by buying from Pet Supplies Plus and donating it to Albany Humane.”