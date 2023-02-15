Albany Humane Society to offer up a half-dozen 'beautiful, friendly' dogs for adoption

“Kissy,” a 5-year-old female husky mix, is one of the dogs up for adoption on Saturday from the Albany Humane Society.

 Special Photo: AHS

ALBANY — How much is that doggie in the window? On Saturday it’s $160, and some of these friendly, available pooches will be already spayed and neutered.

The Albany Humane Society holds adoption events about once a month, and on Saturday six dogs and maybe a few furry kittens will be on hand from noon to 4 p.m. outside Pet Supplies Plus at 1224 N. Westover Blvd. in Albany.

